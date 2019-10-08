Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maia Crespin and her husband, Matt Crespin, shared exciting news with chamber members after the monthly luncheon at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on Oct. 1.
They held a gender reveal cake-cutting ceremony. Maia did the cutting, revealing a pink cake underneath the white frosting, which let everyone know the couple is expecting a girl.
The baby is due on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.
Matt already knew it would be a girl. Maia didn’t. They had someone capturing the event and ran it on the chamber’s Facebook page via Facebook Live.
“Matt wanted to know when we did the sonogram,” Maia said. “Keeping the secret for a week wasn’t easy. I wanted to find out with the rest of the chamber family plus our friends and family across the country.”
She seemed happy when she saw the pink cake.
“I’m going to have a mini me,” she said.
Crespin plans to continue in her role as chamber director.
“My board of directors approved an eight-week maternity leave, but I can’t keep still, so I’ll be working from home when the baby girl takes her naps,” she said. “I have a wonderful and very reliable assistant, Tracy Davis, along with volunteers who take care of all our visitors and members who stop by while I’m out of the office.”
Volunteers neededVolunteers are needed for the Race to the Bridge from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park.
Anyone interested in helping can contact Maia Crespin at 928-474-4515, 928-978-9389 or at maia@rimcountrychamber.com.
Contact kmorris@payson.com
