Unemployment dropped sharply in June across the nation, although a resurgence of COVID-19 could threaten those gains in July.
Nationally, the jobless rate dropped from 15% in May to 11% in June, thanks to the addition of an estimated 4.8 million jobs. The US Department of Labor conceded that errors in data collection might mean the true unemployment rate is closer to 12%.
The monthly figures don’t include a county-by-county breakdown, which always lags a month behind national statistics.
However, Gila County likely shared in the good news nationally. The jobless rate in Gila County went from just 5.8% in January, to 12% in April and then dropped to 7.6% in May.
So in January, Gila County was 1 percentage point above the statewide rate of 4.5%. But in April the county stood a percentage point below the state’s peak of 13%. Gila County maintained that advantage in the May figures, 7.6% versus the statewide rate of 8.9%.
The figures suggest Gila County did not suffer as much from the wave of COVID-19 related shutdowns as the rest of the state, despite its heavy reliance on the hard-hit hospitality industry.
Economists worry soaring COVID-19 infection rates may trigger fresh shutdowns that could undercut those big employment gains in July. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last week ordered “nonessential” businesses that struggle to maintain social distancing to once again close, including bars, gyms and others.
Arizona has seen one of the biggest increases in infection in the nation since the governor lifted the original “stay-at-home” order on May 15. The average number of daily confirmed infections has increased from about 500 to about 4,000. An estimated 90% of the state’s Intensive Care hospital beds are now full. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has increased from about 800 to about 3,000.
Gila County has seen an especially sharp increase in the past month, partly because before the shutdown ended the county had one of the lowest infection rates in the state. The county now has more than 300 cases, but a still-low death rate and a low percentage of positive tests compared to the statewide average.
The county could also take a hit in July due to renewed business closures and the shutdown of the Tonto National Forest due to fire dangers.
Nonetheless, the June job figures offered a rare cause for celebration amidst the pandemic.
The economy has added jobs much faster than some economists predicted when the unemployment rate hit 16%, the highest levels seen since the Great Depression.
The economy in June added 4.8 million jobs, a quarter of the 20 million jobs lost when the pandemic shutdowns hit in April.
Some 1.4 million new people applied for unemployment benefits in June, a fraction of the number seeking benefits in each of the previous two months.
About 800,000 of those seeking new benefits applied for the federal CARES Act boost in unemployment benefits for those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19. The enhanced benefits would add $600 a week to the Arizona maximum benefit of $240 weekly. It also covers part-time and self-employed workers not covered by state unemployment insurance – although many of those workers who did apply are still waiting for benefits. However, the extra benefits end next month, which could prompt more people to seek work to avoid financial disaster – especially part time and self-employed workers.
The fine print of the numbers showed the college educated and whites in general enjoyed the biggest gains. The unemployment rate among black Americans actually increased in June.
White unemployment went from 12% to 10%. Hispanic unemployment went from 18% to 15%.
Among those with only a high school degree, only 49% were working. That compares to 68% of those with a college degree.
The national jobless report also shows a steady increase in the number of low wage and part-time workers – as wells as a steady increase in the number of long-term unemployed.
The food, service, leisure and hospitality industry so vital to the economy of the White Mountains continues to be among the hardest-hit sectors, with the impact of the added closures and the growing public concern about the surge in Arizona COVID-19 cases not yet factored into the figures.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
