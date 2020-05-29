Local businesses rejoiced before Memorial Day when Channel 3 came up to Payson to feature them on host Jamie Cerreta’s segment Local Love.
Cerreta found out about the charms of Payson during the snowstorm of February 2019. She filmed a segment sitting on a snowbank eating spaghetti right out of a By the Bucket tub.
Before returning to the Valley, Cerreta made connections with town councilors.
Cerreta said Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, town councilor, real estate agent and president of Payson Community Kids, helped set up her May visit.
“I told Suzy I wanted to come back, and she set it up,” said Cerreta.
The Channel 3 team filmed at the Swiss Village, on Main Street and along the Beeline Highway. Businesses featured include Country Charm Fudge, Arizona Wildflowers and Gifts/Kendra’s Country Bakery, Duza’s Kitchen, By the Bucket and the Pinon Cafe.
Viewers will learn about the new partnership between Arizona Wildflowers & Gifts and Kendra’s Country Bakery in Swiss Village.
Deanna Viggiani runs the floral business with her mother and husband. They source their flowers from a farm in the Verde Valley and she sells gifts from local artisans.
Viggiani recently joined forces with Kendra Lewinson from Kendra’s Country Bakery. It’s now a one stop shop for brides and party givers.
Kendra and her children apprenticed under Scott Clark Woolley, of Cakes By Design.
Next door to the floral shop is Rebecca Acord’s Country Charm Fudge Shop. It reminded Cerreta of her family’s 51-year business in Glendale making chocolates.
“It smells familiar in here,” she said.
Acord also carries gifts made by local artisans and cottage industries.
“Our coffee is locally roasted,” said Acord.
Carrie Cartwright makes the bath bombs and soaps carried at Country Charm.
When asked why she started making bath bombs, Cartwright said her daughter wanted to buy from Lush, a bath products store, “but I wasn’t going to pay those prices.”
So she made her own.
Acord showed Cerreta handmade dish towels made by a 93-year-old “who likes to keep busy.”
Cerreta’s Payson segment on Local Love will air in a future episode. The show runs on Channel 3 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!