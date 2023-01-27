Here’s the thing: If we want to restore forest health — and help keep Show Low and Payson from burning to the ground — we’ll need to cut about 3 billion trees on about 4 million acres.
And then we’ll have to figure out what to do with all that wood and biomass.
Alas, the last meeting of the Natural Resources Working Group demonstrated exactly how complicated that task has become.
The meeting last week drew loggers, mill operators, local officials and the Forest Service to a monthly Zoom meeting to try to figure out how to keep the remaining mills running and trees in the pipeline.
The obstacles are formidable — starting with the difficult economics of turning an overgrown forest into product — especially the 25 or 50 tons of low-value biomass on each acre. However, Forest Service staff shortages, layers of regulations, a lack of lumber mill workers, snow storms and muddy roads also all play a critical role.
The meeting divided neatly into two parts.
In the first part, timber mangers for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests reviewed its five-year timber plan — with 40,000 acres worth of thinning already under contract. However, they also glumly admitted that they’re short staffed and waiting for other agencies to put more contracts up for bid.
In the second part, the people running the lumber mills, cutting crews and the state’s only biomass burning plant pleaded with the Forest Service to put out enough contracts to keep them in business.
Some of the problem was short term in the shape of heavy snow and muddy roads that have shut down already approved projects.
Gary Moore, with WMATCO, the sawmill on the White Mountain Apache Reservation, said they’re shutting down because they’ve run out of logs for both their large- and small-diameter mills.
“We ran out of logs the week before Christmas — and we’re just finishing our small-diameter material. We’ll probably shut down until March when things dry out a little bit. Like everyone else, we’ve been fighting the weather. It’s very challenging. We’re down to a skeleton crew and doing some maintenance.”
Randy Craiger, with NovoPower, the biomass burning plant in Snowflake, said “We’re doing everything we can to keep our load up. Waiting for things to dry up and get more load. Trying to build some inventory.”
Normally, the biomass burning plant tries to pile up a lot of wood during the nine months a year when the weather’s better — but the thinning projects have been coming in so fitfully that the plant has burned through its reserves. The economics of generating electricity from wood scraps depends heavily on maximizing the huge investment in the power plant by keeping it humming.
Tabi Bolton, with Campbell Global near Flagstaff, said the mill is working with the Nature Conservancy to test various layouts for restoration cuts to figure out the most efficient way to mark and cut a thinning project.
In the meantime, “our customers in Phoenix need to be making pallets — so we’re pretty desperate for raw wood so they can fill their orders. Hopefully some folks have heard,” said Bolton.
All of which underscores the difficulty of rebuilding a profitable wood-products industry in a state choked with small-diameter trees — but critically short of the big, old-growth trees on which the previous generations of mills depended.
Randy Fuller, with Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, offered his last briefing to the group — since he’s been promoted to the regional forest service office in Albuquerque. That’s another theme in the long, fitful effort to ramp up to the 50,000-thinned-acres-per-year goal of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative — the constant turnover of key Forest Service experts. A career in the Forest Service is generally built by jumping from forest to forest in a constant, national shuffle.
Fuller noted that the Forest Service doesn’t have enough employees in the timber office at the moment to keep up with the demand for new thinning projects. “We’re having capacity issues like everybody else: we have a position open for small scales forester and the Lakeside forester — and six seasonal positions.”
So he ran through a status report on pages of pending projects — with timelines for actually starting the cut extending out for the next five years.
“We’ve got a dozen projects underway — but they all shut down due to the five inches of snow.
Currently, the five-year plan includes roughly 92,000 acres — with 40,000 awarded or ready to go and 14,000 acres planned for 2024 and maybe 17,000 acres for 2025.
“And this is all for the Apache-Sitgreaves?” asked Eastern Arizona Counties CEO Pasquel Berlioux, the group that hosts the regular meetings for the timber industry.
“The Tonto (National Forest) is separate,” said Fuller.
The Tonto has an even more difficult problem, since most of the forests in that lower-elevation terrain are dominated by pinyon pines and juniper. That makes sales on the Tonto heavy on biomass — and light on sawtimber that generates most of the profit for the loggers and the mills.
The new Apache-Sitgreaves Head Ranger Rob Lever also reported on the frustratingly slow process of finishing the environmental work on the massive Black River timber sale — on which much of the five-year timber plan depends. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been mulling the plan for many months — but may finally come out with an opinion by the end of this month. This will then start a months-long review and objections period.
“We’re still on hold waiting to get that biological opinion back,” said Lever. “They know what our priority is. They know it’s the Black River. But I don’t have any real update as far as that goes.”
The Black River logging operation will affect a host of endangered or threatened species, including the Apache Trout and other native fish, the Northern Goshawk, the Mexican Spotted Owl, the Chiricahua Leopard Frog, the Mexican Gray Wolf, the Mexican Garter Snake, the New Mexico Jumping Mouse, the water shrew, the narrow-headed garter snake and others.
Of course, all those species would be devastated by a repeat of the Wallow or Rodeo-Chediski fires — the very high intensity fires the thinning projects are intended to prevent. So it’s a painful irony that the need to study the impact of the restoration projects that would protect those endangered species requires playing Russian Roulette through yet another fire season.
“We’re all acutely conscious of the fact that a lot of the timber sales are on the Black River,” said Berlioux, “and we understand how critical the Black River is for NovoPower to meet its commitment to the Salt River Project — so obviously we’re all waiting on this biological opinion and hoping it’s going to come soon.”
And that comment’s just one more example of how intimately connected the environmental and economic issues are for the entire region.
The Salt River Project agreed to a new long-term contract with NovoPower, although the power will cost more than generating the same amount of energy from a new solar power field. SRP agreed to the contract in part to support thinning of the watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir. The reservoir supplies SRP’s Valley customers with about 12,000 acre-feet of water annually and Payson with about 3,000 acre-feet annually. But if a crown fire sears the 64,000-acre watershed before crews can thin it — that reservoir could well fill up with mud in the floods that would follow a high-intensity crown fire.
