Cellular telephone service options for Rim Country residents expanded recently with the arrival of a company offering prepaid service.
Metro by T-Mobile opened at 217 E. State Route 260 in the Safeway Shopping Center on Dec. 30.
The business offers smartphones and prepaid cellular service on 4G LTE towers with no contracts. Customers pay for service monthly, with plans starting at $30 a month and unlimited data plans starting at $50. They offer an unlimited data plan with 15 GB of Hotspot service for $60 a month that includes an Amazon Prime membership.
Four-line family plans go for $100 a month. A $120 family plan includes Amazon Prime membership.
They also offer free and discounted phones for new customers and those switching from a different service provider. New customers can keep their current phone number.
The company was formerly known as Metro PCS. Metro is owned by T-Mobile and uses T-Mobile’s cellular network.
Faith Martinez is the Payson store manager. She said the coverage area rivals any other company with great connectivity. She said the company has been adding towers in the area.
The Payson store currently has three employees, although they are planning to hire a fourth.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.
For more information, call 928-363-4087 or visit metropcs.com.
