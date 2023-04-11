Rim Country residents may remember that in November 2002, the election ballot had two significant issues for consideration. First, Would area voters allow Payson Unified District to join Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology (NAVIT), a Career and Technical Education District (CTED)? Second, Would they approve of creating a provisional community college district, Gila Community College (GCC)?
Thankfully, the Rim County electorate approved both of those proposals. Scott Flake was appointed to serve as the first NAVIT Board Member representing Payson Schools beginning in January 2003, and he continues to volunteer in that position. Gila Community College (GCC) initially contracted with Pima Community College in 2003 to start providing accredited classes to community members with Nursing Assistant and Fire Science being offered to Payson High School students with NAVIT paying the tuition, books, and fees for eligible high school juniors and seniors in August 2003.
Since then, GCC has contracted with Eastern Arizona College (EAC), and to provide additional certification options to area students, GCC expanded the Nursing Assistant Program into the Allied Health Professionals Program, which allows students over two years to become certified as Nursing Assistants, Medical Assistants, and Phlebotomists.
These three careers are detailed below:
• Nursing Assistants work under the direct supervision of a registered nurse to perform primary nursing duties and assist patients with their daily healthcare needs. Certification requires the completion of 40 hours in a skilled nursing facility.
• Medical Assistants support doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals with routine administrative and clinical duties. A 160-hour externship working in a medical office is required for certification.
• Phlebotomists collect blood from finger sticks or with a needle from veins or arteries, verify patient information, label specimen vials, and submit specimens for further processing or testing. Phlebotomy technician training requires the completion of 120 hours in a clinical laboratory setting.
In an effort to expand Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs over the years, NAVIT Superintendent Matt Weber asked then-Payson High School Principal Brian Mabb to survey student interests. That survey revealed that Cosmetology and related services were in great demand; consequently, NAVIT paid GCC over $180,000 to build and equip the Rim Country Cosmetology Academy, which allowed the first Cosmetology Program to begin at the EAC Payson Campus in 2015. As a result of recent student interest, EAC has expanded offerings to NAVIT students by offering Nail Technician beginning the Fall Semester of 2021 followed by Sports Medicine Fall Semester 2022.
Sports Medicine provides pathways to employment in healthcare, such as physical therapists and exercise physiologists, and this program has evolved into a Physical Therapy Technician Program.
NAVIT Administration and Staff appreciate their partnership with Payson Unified School District and Eastern Arizona College. MHA Foundation and Rim Country Educational Foundation are also working with NAVIT to ensure our area’s students know of our CTE Programs. One of NAVIT’s primary goals is to reboot the Fire Science Program by the Fall Semester of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!