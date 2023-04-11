Rim Country residents may remember that in November 2002, the election ballot had two significant issues for consideration. First, Would area voters allow Payson Unified District to join Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology (NAVIT), a Career and Technical Education District (CTED)? Second, Would they approve of creating a provisional community college district, Gila Community College (GCC)?

Thankfully, the Rim County electorate approved both of those proposals. Scott Flake was appointed to serve as the first NAVIT Board Member representing Payson Schools beginning in January 2003, and he continues to volunteer in that position. Gila Community College (GCC) initially contracted with Pima Community College in 2003 to start providing accredited classes to community members with Nursing Assistant and Fire Science being offered to Payson High School students with NAVIT paying the tuition, books, and fees for eligible high school juniors and seniors in August 2003.

