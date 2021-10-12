In January 2020, the Star Valley Town Council was told work would start on installing streetlights along Highway 260 in about six weeks. That was more than 20 months ago.
A proposed new housing development smack in the center of Star Valley is reportedly holding things up.
“We are waiting on the streetlights right now because of the possible Freegard property development. We understand the developer is waiting to hear from ADOT regarding their requirements for the project. If an acceleration/deceleration lane is required, we would have to move our streetlights if we put them next to the highway now. We don’t want to do that. We hope to get word soon, however, as we are excited to get the streetlights in place,” said Star Valley Town Manager Tim Grier.
The council heard about property development plans in late July when developer Lee Martinez made a presentation on the project.
The property is a 12.2-acre site called Mogollon Meadows, formerly known as the Freegard property, directly east of the Star Valley Town Hall.
Martinez said he started looking at affordable housing because he heard how difficult it is to find in the area. His intention is to create a community that is completely powered by solar.
“The development is pretty much self-contained,” he said, with the Town of Star Valley providing drinking water, the sun providing electricity and sewage being treated on site by a sewage treatment plant.
Wastewater will feed a green belt area because it serves as the plant’s leach field. The tank itself is 56 feet long, 8 feet wide and 7 feet deep. It brings sewage from station to station, reduces nitrogen and by the end, there is no release of nitrogen. A well in the back pumps 35 gallons a minute that will be used for irrigation, Martinez explained.
A block wall of storage units would surround the park on three sides for use as residential storage, additional security and would help reduce road noise. The back of the property would be left open to take advantage of the views of the Granite Dells and Monument Peak.
Martinez told the council he has chosen a knowledgeable local contractor, Roy Haught, to complete much of the site work.
The development will feature Cavco Homes Park Models, but it will be at least 12 months before the first units are delivered because Cavco is backlogged due to a shortage of supplies.
Three models will be installed by January 2022 and they should have Phase 1 done by the end of January 2022.
He said the models are constructed in Goodyear and well built, with only 339 square feet on the ground floor with lofts. Most of the units are about 35 feet in length in the living space, said Martinez. They have metal roofs with interior pine walls and ceilings. The site is designed to have 114 units, one green space in the top portion and a dog park in the back. The density is comfortable, he said, with lots of 38-feet-by-45-feet or larger and the homes orientated so everyone has a view.
Martinez said the goal is to make living at Mogollon Meadows as cost effective and simple as possible.
Storage buildings will go around the perimeter of the park models with a 42-foot road for larger vehicles.
The Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&R) will allow nobody to park on the street and will not allow more than one car to park in the driveway. They also do not want any exterior modifications to the homes.
In order to qualify as affordable housing, the price point has to stay under $200,000. One park model is going to be about $88,900 and the second park model is going to be about $117,000. The cost of the homesites will be around $66,000 to $70,000.
In Phase 1, there are two pad sites with drive-thru lanes for food/coffee-based businesses and charging stations for electric vehicles in the parking spaces along Highway 260.
Phase 1 includes 16 homesites and park models. The homes will sit about 16 inches above ground, most with decks. Martinez said he wants it to look like a park, and the CC&Rs are going to be strict. Solar and sewer will be under $100 a month, he added.
Phase 2 includes a triangular green belt, 39 homesites, man caves and “pull thru” storage. Phase 3 will have the largest homesites, the best views and are the furthest from Highway 260.
A dog park and green space will sit above the sewage treatment plant. There will be no smell from the sewage treatment system, he said.
The project will take about two years to finish.
ADOT told him they will put in a traffic light. It is $250,000 for the light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!