North Country HealthCare Payson is one of 10 health centers across the state that is taking part in an 18-month program designed to address the health care needs of teens.
All 10 health centers are part of the Arizona Family Health Partnership (AFHP), which is the state’s designated Title X agency.
The “Adolescent Champion Model” (ACM), is an evidence-based intervention developed by the University of Michigan. The program is funded by the Arizona Department of Health Services and managed through a collaboration with AFHP “to assess and improve a health center’s culture, environment, policies and practices by identifying and addressing barriers to these critical services for youth,” said AFHP Adolescent Health Program Manager Tracy Pedrotti, MPH.
“Adolescents need access to high-quality health care services to achieve optimal health and well-being, providing them an opportunity to thrive as they transition into adulthood.”
This is the program’s fourth cohort.
Requirements for certification include, but are not limited to:
• Ensuring extended hours for adolescents, including some evenings and weekends
• Posting visual cues and materials throughout the health center indicating adolescents are welcomed and valued
• Training staff and providers about confidentiality for minor patients, including state laws and when parental consent is needed
• Displaying information about adolescent confidentiality and minor consent rights
Youth surveys conducted after implementation of the program have shown positive perceptions of health center environments and staff being welcoming to teens, particularly in addressing confidentiality, which is a concern that often keeps young people from accessing health services.
“The Adolescent Champion Model improves health care delivery for young people by identifying and addressing barriers to optimal health services and empowering young patients to establish positive lifelong health behaviors,” Pedrotti said.
“Achieving certification is an intense process, but evidence shows the outcomes are significant for young people, whose unique health care needs often go unmet.”
