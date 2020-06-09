Eastern Arizona College Payson campus offers a workshop for individuals looking to learn how to begin or expand their online business.
Masoud Yasami teaches the workshop, eBay as a Home-Based Business. Yasami is in the elite group of Ultra Top Sellers on eBay, with 20 years’ experience selling online.
In this seven-day workshop, learn an array of skills, such as online safety protocols; financing opportunities; best practices for selecting items to sell; all aspects of photography; how to use keywords to get a larger audience; shipping techniques; and government reporting.
The workshop runs from 1 p.m. to 2:50 p.m., Monday, June 15 through Thursday, June 25. It is at the EAC-Payson campus.
Current students can register online through their Gila Hank account or new students can call the Payson campus, 928-468-8039, or stop by during regular business hours. Don’t forget, if you are 55 or older, EAC offers a tuition waiver.
