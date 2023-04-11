outdoor health
MHA Foundation photo

Warmer weather is upon us in the Payson area, and the Town of Payson is again ready to celebrate all the exciting things to do in our community. With May right around the corner, Mayor Chris Higgins is set to give the official proclamation for "Adventure Month" – throughout the month ¬– to usher in the busy season for our locals, visitors, and businesses alike.

The Town of Payson Tourism & Economic Development Department encourages everyone to join the fun and celebrate Payson, Ariz., just a little extra throughout the month of May each year.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

