Warmer weather is upon us in the Payson area, and the Town of Payson is again ready to celebrate all the exciting things to do in our community. With May right around the corner, Mayor Chris Higgins is set to give the official proclamation for "Adventure Month" – throughout the month ¬– to usher in the busy season for our locals, visitors, and businesses alike.
The Town of Payson Tourism & Economic Development Department encourages everyone to join the fun and celebrate Payson, Ariz., just a little extra throughout the month of May each year.
The benefits of getting involved reach much further than just having a good time. Spending time adventuring in our backyard has proven to improve physical and mental health.
Nurtured by Nature, by Kirsten Weir explains: “From a stroll through a park to a day spent hiking in the wilderness, exposure to Nature has been linked to a host of benefits, including improved attention, lower stress, better mood, reduced risk of psychiatric disorders and even upticks in empathy and cooperation. Most research so far has focused on green spaces such as parks and forests, and researchers are now also beginning to study the benefits of blue spaces, places with river and lake views. But Nature comes in all shapes and sizes, and psychological research is still fine-tuning our understanding of its potential benefits. In the process, scientists are charting a course for policymakers and the public to better tap into the healing powers of Mother Nature.”
“There is mounting evidence, from dozens and dozens of researchers, that nature has benefits for both physical and psychological human wellbeing," says Lisa Nisbet, PhD, a psychologist at Trent University in Ontario, Canada, who studies connectedness to Nature.
"You can boost your mood just by walking in Nature, even in urban Nature. And the sense of connection you have with the natural world seems to contribute to happiness even when you're not physically immersed in Nature."
The Town of Payson is proud to present the official calendar of events throughout May, including many special guest appearances by the Mogollon Monster. Restaurants and local businesses are also joining the fun with special adventure menu features and sales that will be promoted throughout the "Adventure Payson" Facebook and Instagram pages as the month progresses. Follow along, and join the fun around every corner!
Calendar of Events
May 4 – Visitor’s Center Open House Event
May 5 – Cinco De Mayo at local restaurants
May 5 – Payson Golf Club First Friday and Night Golf
May 6 – Revolucio de Amor, A Mana at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino
May 6 – Wildlife Festival at Green Valley Park
May 6 – Pine Trail Run
May 6 – Rim Country CrossFit Adventure Workout
May 18-20 – Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo
May 20 – Chamber of Commerce Home Show
May 20 – Highline Trail Adventure Group Mountain Bike Race
May 20 – Spring Youth Soccer Tournament
May 20 – Vibe Dance Studio Community Recital
May 26 – Eastern Arizona College-Payson Adventures on Campus
