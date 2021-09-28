The Payson Roundup’s rack and retail price (the price paid over the counter at area stores) will go up from $1 to $1.25 as of Oct. 1.
The Roundup still offers home and postal delivery subscriptions for $70 per year or $110 for two years — the two-year price gets subscribers the paper for just 53 cents per issue. Those prices are not changing.
For more information, call Patty at 928-474-5251, ext. 108.
The Roundup has served Payson and the Rim Country for decades — several years ago it celebrated its 75th anniversary.
It is currently owned by White Mountain Publishing LLC, a division of Kramer Publications based in Show Low. It purchased the paper in 2016 from the Simons family of Lawrence, Kansas, owners of WorldWest Limited Liability Company.
WorldWest purchased the Payson Roundup in 1994 from Jack Kent Cooke’s Raljon Publishing Co.
During the publication’s history, the Roundup has been recognized as Newspaper of the Year more than a dozen times by the Arizona Newspapers Association and was also honored as the best non-daily newspaper at the national level by the Inland Press Association and Local Media Association.
Among the paper’s early owners were W.E. Stanford and Bert Sprague, who published the Roundup from 1956 to 1961. They sold the paper to William L. Doudna, who published it as the Payson Roundup and the Arizona Reporter from 1962 to 1965.
The owner of the Payson Roundup from 1965 to 1989 was Roadrunners Unlimited, Inc.
In 1989, Raljon Publishing purchased the Payson Roundup and Mogollon Advisor and merged the two papers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!