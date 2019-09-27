Kim Zertuchy, housekeeping lead at Payson Care Center, received Life Care Centers of America’s Southwest Division “Whatever It Takes And Then Some” Award on Aug. 28.
She was chosen from among thousands of associates in the Southwest Division and was one of eight associates from Life Care’s more than 200 facilities nationwide to receive the award.
Zertuchy was praised for several acts of service.
When a resident was having difficulty reading instructions, Zertuchy had the instructions enlarged. Another time, she made wood cutouts for a resident who was painting them and wanted more. When a resident needed a guitar stand, Zertuchy searched secondhand stores and found one for him. When a resident who was making bracelets for Christmas ran out of beads, Zertuchy bought more and helped her finish the bracelets.
And Zertuchy even cleaned a patient’s home when their husband fell ill two days before she was scheduled to return home.
“I’ve been in customer service all my life,” said Zertuchy. “I really do enjoy the people. I was raised to respect my elders. I like to see their progress. It’s always hard the first couple of days when they’re in a new place. Some are experiencing dementia. Some have just broken a bone for the first time. They love my bright, color-coordinating bandanas. They look for them, and if that brightens their day, more power to them.”
Payson Care Center, at 107 E. Lone Pine Drive, is one of 10 skilled nursing and rehab facilities in Arizona managed by Life Care Centers of America.
