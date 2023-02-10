The Gila County Consolidated Roads Division is planning the 2023 spring chip seal projects. It requires two different material vendors. The vendor contracts were awarded at the Feb. 7 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.

Payson Concrete will get $66,000 to provide and haul double washed chips to the job sites.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.