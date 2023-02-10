The Gila County Consolidated Roads Division is planning the 2023 spring chip seal projects. It requires two different material vendors. The vendor contracts were awarded at the Feb. 7 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
Payson Concrete will get $66,000 to provide and haul double washed chips to the job sites.
Supervisor Woody Cline asked Public Works Director Homero Vela to explain why the contract specified the size of 3/8-inch double washed chips.
Vela said the specialized chips and oil used in chip sealing work the best. The special oil is put down on the roadway and then the chips are spread on top of it and rolled down. Half the chip goes into the oil and half is above, providing traction for vehicles.
In the last two years, the bids were per region and quite complicated and non-renewable. This year the bids will be all in one with trucking the only factor for different regional pricing. Delivery regions and tons of chips will vary per year. This contract also has language to renew up to three times but each time will have different quantities, regions, and prices.
Payson Concrete, with whom the county has worked before, was the only bidder. The contract includes the possibility of 3 annual renewals.
Payson Concrete and Materials, Inc. was opened in 1965 by George Randall with his younger brothers Robert and Fred Randall. The brothers were raised in Pine on a ranch. George started working for his cousin who owned a concrete plant. He eventually bought his trucks and took over the business. The main operation is at 1900 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Around 1996, they moved to the 35-acre yard between Payson and Star Valley.
Over the years the company has probably employed a couple hundred Rim residents and provided the material for the foundations of thousands of homes and businesses.
The company also has a long-standing tradition of generosity, contributing to food banks, fundraising raffles and more.
