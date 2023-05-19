Arizona APS crews, along with linemen from 15 states are participating in Light Up Navajo, a mutual aid initiative organized jointly by the American Public Power Association and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA), which is the public power utility serving the Navajo Nation. About 18,000 out of the approximately 48,000 homes on the Navajo Nation are without electricity, far more than any other area in the United States.
David Skaggs and Marcus Castillo, Payson linemen with APS, recently spent one week in the Kayenta area of the Navajo Nation digging holes to set new wooden distribution poles and stringing electrical wire to connect homes to the grid. Their work is part of the program Light Up Navajo, which aims to connect 18,000 homes on the Navajo Nation without power to electrical service. The project started in 2019.
APS photo
Payson’s David Skaggs and Marcus Castillo have been building and repairing high voltage power lines for Arizona Public Service (APS) for a combined total of almost nine years. Their work has helped countless APS customers in northern Arizona receive reliable electric service. For the first time in their careers, these local linemen have brought power to families who didn’t have electricity at all.
Recently, Skaggs and Castillo went up to the Navajo Nation, along with a crew from the Phoenix metro area. There, the APS team joined linemen from 15 states to participate in Light Up Navajo, a mutual aid initiative organized jointly by the American Public Power Association and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA), which is the public power utility serving the Navajo Nation.
APS crews previously participated in Light Up Navajo last year and in 2019 when crews from around the country helped connect hundreds of families to the electric grid for the very first time.
It is estimated that about 18,000 out of the approximately 48,000 homes on the Navajo Nation are without electricity, far more than any other area in the United States. These families often live without household appliances such as electric refrigerators and stoves, or running water.
By pooling resources and bringing volunteer crews from around the country, the Light Up initiative has connected more than 780 homes on the Navajo Nation to the electrical grid since the program began in 2019.
The Payson crew spent one week in the Kayenta area digging holes to set new wooden distribution poles and stringing electrical wire to connect homes to the grid. In some cases, the NTUA will work with the families to ensure their homes are properly wired.
The APS linemen were replaced by two new APS crews who picked up their work for an additional week and will connect more homes to electricity for the first time.
