Payson’s David Skaggs and Marcus Castillo have been building and repairing high voltage power lines for Arizona Public Service (APS) for a combined total of almost nine years. Their work has helped countless APS customers in northern Arizona receive reliable electric service. For the first time in their careers, these local linemen have brought power to families who didn’t have electricity at all.

Recently, Skaggs and Castillo went up to the Navajo Nation, along with a crew from the Phoenix metro area. There, the APS team joined linemen from 15 states to participate in Light Up Navajo, a mutual aid initiative organized jointly by the American Public Power Association and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA), which is the public power utility serving the Navajo Nation.

