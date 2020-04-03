Payson may soon face a budget crisis, with unemployment soaring and retail sales crashing as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown.
The town’s just-released January/February financial report sounds the alarm, even though the numbers in the report reflect the town’s healthy condition on the brink of the shutdown.
Already, the figures have an almost rosy glow of nostalgia, in a town where the sales tax produces thirds of the general fund budget – like the summer before the start of the Great War.
“The coronavirus pandemic and resulting slowdown of business could quickly change all of our projections,” wrote Chief Fiscal Officer Deborah Barber “It is reasonable to expect a significant reduction during the remainder of the fiscal year. This reduction will likely hit us hard from April through June.
The town will delay some already approved project, like signage, a beautification plan and improvements in parks to brace for a swoon in sales tax receipts. The town will also probably defer for another year the launch of a capital improvements plan, intended to catch up on deferred maintenance and equipment purchasing.
“Still, with our emphasis during the past couple of years on building reserves and planning for contingencies, I believe we will weather the storm,” Barber concluded.
The report comes in the midst of worsening economic news. Last week, 6.6 million people nationally filed for unemployment – mostly due to the widespread business shutdown and sharp drop in consumer spending. That brings the two-week rise in unemployment to 10 million nationally.
Economists say the figures probably don’t capture the full effects. Some estimates put the unemployment rate now at 10 to 13 percent and some project it will rise quickly to 16 percent.
Nationally, the jobless rate stood at 3.4 percent in February then rose to 4.4 percent in March. The state’s rate was just a little bit above the national rate and the Gila County rate about 1 percent above the statewide rate.
If unemployment rises to 15 percent, it would be the highest on record since the 1940s. Unemployment peaked at almost 11 percent in 1982. It hit 24 percent in 1933 in the Great Depression – but it took nearly two years of steady decline to reach that peak.
Economists hope the economy will bounce back in the summer as the critical need for social distancing eases. Some predict the recession now underway will linger for months even after social distancing restrictions ease, partly because the disruption has now engulfed the whole world.
Many other countries hit by the virus have ordered companies to keep furloughed workers on the payroll, while providing government loans to cover the cost. The $2 trillion disaster relief fund approved by Congress does provide a forgivable loan for companies that either don’t rely on layoffs, or quickly hire back workers. The package also includes money to boost the maximum unemployment benefit in Arizona from about $240 per week to $840 per week.
However, US employers have resorted to cutting workers lose to a much greater extent than other advanced industrial nations. That has an added complication in the US, where health insurance is tied to employment for most workers.
Against that backdrop, Payson’s January-February financial report captures the moment before the crisis – with booming unemployment and modest increases in revenue – led by the sale tax.
The local sales tax receipts rose by 2.2 percent compared to the same eight-month period in the previous fiscal year. State-shared sales taxes rose by 8 percent above last year’s total. The vehicle license tax – from sale of new cars – also rose modestly.
State-shared income tax revenues also rose by 8 percent compared to the previous state year – reflecting a booming state economy prior to the wave of shutdowns and layoffs.
Meanwhile, Payson’s income from building permit fees and plan review fees rose between 8 and 10 percent, after a long, slow recovery from the 2008 recession.
Better yet, state-shared highway tax revenues had risen by 26 percent, thanks in part to the legislature’s decision to stop taking a larger share of the gas tax money for other state departments. The gas tax money has allowed Payson to resume the seven-year rotation for routine street maintenance, after cancelling things like chip sealing and repaving for almost one full maintenance cycle.
The numbers capture a local economy perking along, with modest increases in most categories over last years good numbers, with an increase in new construction.
The financial gains plus the imposition of an increase in the local sales tax had funded a heartening increase in the town’s financial picture. The town this year made an extra $600,000 payment into the statewide, underfunded retirement fund for police officers, firefighters and elected officials. The town also repaid $200,000 on a long-standing $1-million loan from its own water department, leaving a balance of $300,00. The town also moved some $1 million into assorted reserve funds, including a capital fund to save up money for things like fire trucks. The town had hoped to have a reserve fund with at least 5 percent of the general fund budget, but will likely need to postpone investments to reach that number, said Barber.
The town collects about $20 million a year in taxes. That includes $12 million in sales taxes, $2 million in income taxes, $1.1 million in vehicle license taxes and $330,000 in bed taxes. All those revenue could plunge – at least in the short term. The town also gets $2 million in state-shared income taxes, $870,000 in county sales taxes for roads, $1.8 million in gas taxes and $700,000 in property taxes.
The water department also collects $7.8 million from customers, which all goes to support its operations.
A sharp drop in sales taxes, state-shared revenues and bed taxes could deliver a short-term wallop to the town, where most of the spending goes to staff salaries – mostly police and fire.
The police department budget totals $6.3 million and the fire department $4.6 million. Those two departments account for half of all general fund spending.
The financial crisis might hold another unpleasant surprise, due to a stock market decline that has wiped out most of the gains for the past three years. The state retirement fund for police officers and firefighters had only about half the money it needed to pay promised benefits before the stock market decline. As a result, the amount Payson paid into the system rose from about 15 percent of each officer’s salary to about 60 percent. The need to increase payments was one of the chief reasons the town raised its sales tax rate. Once the smoke clears, the retirement system may face an even deeper hole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!