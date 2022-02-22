To aid Rim Country businesses, the renewed Payson Industrial Development Authority is ready with loan money.
The Payson IDA originally started around 1988 and over the years, its activity has come in fits and starts. The renewed IDA was started about three to three-and-a-half years ago at the invitation of the Town of Payson economic development office, then headed by Bobby Davis, with Sheila DeSchaaf and LaRon Garrett taking part, according to Garrett Goldman, current president of the IDA board of directors.
Goldman said the group had no guidelines for its work from past IDA activity, so they have spent much of the last couple of years re-inventing its vision and mission. The board has modeled the “new” Payson IDA on the Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization, that counts among its successes the reinvigoration of Old Cottonwood, plus projects in Camp Verde, Jerome and elsewhere in the region. The Verde Valley group can now win grants up to $500,000, Goldman said.
The Payson IDA put its structure in place about three months ago and is ready to help businesses start or grow. It is separate from economic development; it is its own entity and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. However, Goldman and the other board members are appointed by the Town of Payson. Besides Goldman, who is executive director of Green Valley Water, the board includes Shana Noe, vice president, who is an independent insurance adjuster; Jim Muhr, secretary, a retired manufacturer; David Rutter, board member, retired from health care; and Mike Kaiser, board member, owner of Choice Auto.
And while the board modeled it after the Verde Valley group, they do not affiliate it with any other IDA, Goldman said.
Its primary focus is to help small businesses with funding through a loan program to start or grow here. It is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs to help foster vibrant and prosperous economic growth in Payson and Rim Country.
The area’s existing businesses range from local ranches, traditional shops to high-growth small businesses. Key industries include tourism; ranching, farming and agriculture; manufacturing; and construction, flooring and home repair.
Payson is the commercial, tourism, and entertainment hub of northern Gila County and its neighbors.
Close to the metropolitan Phoenix area, Payson is a unique town with all the amenities and resources to live, learn, work, play and prosper. Any business can apply for a loan, but first a bank must have turned them down, Goldman said.
Loan Program
If you are thinking of starting a new business in Payson, expanding an existing one, or even relocating a business to this region and need financial assistance, the Payson IDA can help. By applying for a business loan through the Payson IDA Loan Program, you can reach your business goals.
The IDA loans provide alternative funding when conventional bank funding is not available. They are available to any business that meets loan requirements, many of which are listed below.
General Loan Information:
• Minimum Loan Amount: $15,000
• Term of the loan: typically three years
• Job retention and/or creation required
• Interest rate competitive based on loan term and market risk
• Can provide gap financing
• Available when conventional funding is not
Loans Must Be Used for:
• Working capital
• The purchase of furniture, fixtures, and supplies
• Inventory or equipment
• Business acquisition
• Renovation
• The purchase or lease of real estate that is already improved and will be used for the location of the business only.
The money for the program comes from “seed” money that was in the IDA’s account, plus a $65,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s revolving fund loan program. It was a one-time grant, but if the IDA can show business participation, its board can then apply for additional grants, Goldman said.
Now that the IDA is on solid ground, the board plans to become active with the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, work with the Small Business Administration services of Eastern Arizona College-Payson, talk with banks.
“Our vision is to be an additional resource for the Payson business community,” Goldman said.
Through its website, paysonida.com, it has links to other resources as well. Anyone interested in learning more about the Payson IDA and its loan program or would like to get in touch with either Goldman or Noe can visit the website, paysonida.com, phone 480-650-3367 or attend meetings, which are open to the public at 8 a.m. the first Monday of the month at the Green Valley Water conference room, 2200 W. Doll Baby Ranch Rd., Payson.
