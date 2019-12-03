Payson Pain Prevention, owned by Michael Nova, offers Rim Country residents a drug-free way to manage pain.
Nova opened Payson Pain Prevention, 600 E. Highway 260, Suite 5, in March 2019. However, a motorcycle accident in August sidelined him.
He has practiced bodywork since 1997 and is a national board certified massage therapist and has/had licensing in Colorado, California and now Arizona.
Nova moved to the area about two years ago from the San Francisco area. He said he had planned to move to Flagstaff, but a friend persuaded him to stay in Payson after he helped her move here.
“I saw a need for the kind of treatments I offer. I’ve been a practitioner of drug-free pain prevention for 22 years,” Nova said.
Initially, he had a traveling massage business in Rim Country to get his business started.
“My longstanding meditation and spiritual practice deeply informs an integrative and intuitive approach to healing and bodywork,” he states on his website www.ppp.health.
“My practice is about tailoring and modifying my technique to the individual needs of the clients I work with. In addition to the 20 years of experience in clinical massage therapy, I have specialized training in biodynamics craniosacral, polarity therapies and cranial release technique,” Nova states on his site. He offers deep tissue work to address pain issues and is also certified to work on horses and can provide tissue work on dogs.
“All pain comes from the central nervous system,” he said. A typical appointment is about 75 minutes.
He explains the treatments offered:
• Biodynamic Craniosacral therapy is a gentle non-invasive, hands-on treatment. “We are trained for years on how to use acute perception skills to perceive subtle physiological changes. We believe that health is never lost no matter what the ailment. We use our ability to identify the parts of the nervous system that are not functioning optimally and our awareness of the ‘always available health’ in the body to assist the system in bringing itself back into balance. This supports greater ease and helps the body decrease symptoms,” Nova explains.
• Polarity therapy is stimulating and balancing the flow of life energy.
The human body is an energy system like a battery or magnet. It has a positive, negative and neuter poles and currents of energy that flow through them. Polarity therapy concerns itself with the flow of a very subtle high-frequency energy, which in the East is called prana or chi, but which is perhaps best referred to in this context as life-energy.
• Biodynamic craniosacral and polarity therapy go hand in hand. They are both osteopathic approaches to health and healing. Polarity is used to balance and release stuck energies.
• Clinical massage focuses on pain and dysfunction. Deep tissue, myofascial release and trigger point are just some tools a clinical therapist uses.
• Electromagnetic healing — In the human body exists a electromagnetic alignment. Some call this the inner intelligence or innate wisdom. Nova likes to call it the body’s ability to self-heal. “Everyone of us can access this perfect balance at anytime. All you have to do is focus and literally talk to your body, it’s that easy. This can be done with a practitioner or by yourself and I can show you how.”
Also offering services at Payson Pain Prevention as independent providers are Jayme Gunderson, LMT, Mindbody Consulting; Nikkisha Walden, hypnotherapist and EFT and Michele McCune, Christ-centric Shaman.
According to the information on Nova’s website, the following can benefit from the treatments offered by Payson Pain Prevention: central nervous system disorders; concussions and traumatic brain injuries; temporomandibular joint syndrome (TMJ); post-traumatic stress disorder; chronic neck, back, hip, knee and shoulder pain; emotional difficulties; chronic fatigue; post-surgical and organ dysfunction; stress and tension-related problems; relief of migraine headaches; fibromyalgia; connective tissue disorders.
This spring, Nova will have a “Wholistic Health Retreat” at Bruzzi Vineyard in Young. He said they are selling $10 raffle tickets for free admission to the event, which has a value of $799.
Besides his pain prevention work, Nova volunteers with search and rescue and is an artist. He displays his work in his clinic along with the work of others.
To learn more visit the Payson Pain Prevention website www.ppp.health.
