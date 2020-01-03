When Eric Woods retired as the owner of Payson Paint & Supply in the summer of 2018, he did so knowing he was leaving the business in capable hands.
His son, Samuel, had worked at the store, located at 420 S. Beeline Highway, behind ERA Realty in the Tonto Plaza, for nearly two decades.
Samuel Woods and his wife, Megan, took over the business on July 1, 2018. Eric Woods opened the store in 1991.
Samuel has worked at the store for 20 years and has lots of experience in custom color matching and stain matching.
He said keys to the success of the business include: customer service, experience and paint quality.
“Those things set us apart from the competition,” Samuel said.
The store sells Dunn Edwards and Pittsburgh paint, among other brands.
“This is the only store in Payson where you can find those brands,” Samuel said.
One of the major changes in the paint industry in the past 10 years or so is the move from oil-based to acrylic paint.
Megan’s parents, Rodney and Gail Dahlman, own the Payson Pizza Factory. She worked there for 12 years in a variety of roles.
“I did everything, helping make the place run,” she said.
At Payson Paint & Supply, Megan handles paying the bills and marketing, while Samuel takes care of “everything.”
The couple grew up in Payson. Megan graduated from Payson Center for Success in 2001 and Samuel graduated from Payson High School in 1997.
Megan and Samuel are married with three adult children — daughters Gennica, who works as a hair stylist at Backstreet Salon, and Vellissa, and son, Benny — and a granddaughter, Juliette.
Samuel said the 2008 economic downturn hit Payson Paint & Supply like most businesses. But he believes the business is headed in a positive direction.
“The whole town felt the crunch of the economy in the years following 2008,” he said. “But it feels like good growth is happening again, which is a positive thing for paint.”
Joe Johnson is the only other employee.
Payson Paint & Supply is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s also open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in the summer.
Call 928-474-8443 for more information.
