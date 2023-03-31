Dr. Linda M. Varner-Truitt has joined Payson Pet Care, 1010 N. Beeline Highway., as a full-time associate veterinarian.
Truitt, or “Dr. Linda,” has a bachelor’s of science in zoology from Colorado State University; a master of arts in education from the University of Phoenix. She is retired from the U.S. Army and a Fear Free Certified Professional.
She earned her doctorate in veterinary medicine from Iowa State University.
Dr. Linda grew up in the military – her father was in the Air Force. She settled in Phoenix in 1978.
In addition to her undergraduate degree, she also received her U.S. Army commission at Colorado State University.
She has a special interest in exotic animal and wildlife husbandry and veterinary medicine. She has spent time training in exotic animal medicine in Australia, Africa, Papua New Guinea and the Dominican Republic. Truitt has also received superior exotic animal medicine training from esteemed U.S. colleagues.
Along with local and national veterinary chapters, Dr. Linda is also affiliated with:
• Association of Reptile and Amphibian Veterinarians
• Association of Avian Veterinarians
• Association of Exotic Mammal Veterinarians
• American Association of Zoo Veterinarians
• Christian Veterinary Mission
Dr. Linda owns several re-homed animals, is married and has a daughter. She looks forward to serving the residents of Rim Country and their animals with their veterinary needs through Payson Pet Care.
