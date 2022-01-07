The Payson Roundup has served the Rim Country for 85 years. The newspaper celebrates its 85th anniversary in 2022. As part of that celebration, look for interesting stories from past issues to be included in upcoming editions of the paper.
The Payson Roundup is currently owned by White Mountain Publishing LLC, a division of Kramer Publications of Casa Grande. It purchased the paper in 2016 from the Simons family of Lawrence, Kan., owners of WorldWest Limited Liability Company.
WorldWest purchased the Payson Roundup in 1994 from Jack Kent Cooke’s Raljon Publishing Co.
Since acquisition by WorldWest, the newspaper has been recognized as Newspaper of the Year more than a dozen times by the Arizona Newspapers Association and was also honored as the best non-daily newspaper at the national level by the Inland Press Association and Local Media Association.
Among the paper’s early owners were W.E. Stanford and Bert Sprague, who published the Roundup from 1956 to 1961. They sold the paper to William L. Doudna, who published it as the Payson Roundup and the Arizona Reporter from 1962 to 1965.
The owner of the Payson Roundup from 1965 to 1990 was Roadrunners Unlimited, Inc. Richard Robertson, formerly with The Arizona Republic, was also affiliated with the Roundup for several years.
Among some of the paper’s staff and special contributors over the years: Max Foster and Dennis Pirch, popular coaches and teachers for the Payson Unified School District; Buckshot Dot, noted cowboy poet and singer; the late Marguerite Noble and Anna Mae Deming, Noble shared area history and Deming provided local weather reports for many years; also sharing the area’s history Stan Brown, Jayne Peace and the late Jinx Pyle, also a noted area cowboy poet and singer — Jayne was also a member of the staff and at one point editor. Charlene Hunt, Nikki Hale, Dave Price, the late Carroll Cox and Janet Martin; and Carolyn Dryer were also with the Roundup. Hunt was sports editor and police reporter; Hale was a reporter and later editor, Price was publisher/general manager; Cox and Martin were co-publishers, with Cox also serving as editor. Jack Meyers, Julie Haught, Dennis Fendler, Rick Heffernon, Tom Brossart, Paula VanBuskirk, John Naughton, Richard Haddad, Dave Rawsthorne, Bobby Davis, Gary Tackett and John Stanton were also with the Roundup for several years.
Today’s staff are Ann Fowler, general manager; Julie Williams, operations manager; Alexis Bechman, editor; Patty Behm, circulation manager; Sherrie McQuerrey, production manager; Melinda McQuerrey, production; advertising representatives Susan LaBonte and Debi LaBonte; Bessie Watson, classifieds and obituaries; staff reporters Teresa McQuerrey, Keith Morris and Michele Nelson; and Pete Aleshire, special publications editor.
