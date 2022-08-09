"Competition is always a good thing. It forces us to do our best. A monopoly renders people complacent and satisfied with mediocrity," Nancy Pearcey, a well-known author, declares.
Brian Burke, the head coach of Payson High's football team, does not want to be mediocre. He has done nothing but continue the progress of the Longhorns since taking over in 2018. He knows how to win; he is a native Paysonite, two-time All-State Defensive End, and a crucial player on the undefeated 2008 football team that brought home a state title. He knows competition brings out the best in each of us.
"When I took over in 2018, I had to beg guys to come out just to fill a position… This year, we don't have a position that doesn't have competition." Coach Burke explains how the number of participants is increasing with every year under his tenure, and the creation of their culture and "brand" is establishing themselves as winners on the field, in the classroom, and around the community. All players must compete daily to improve themselves and be held accountable.
His philosophy is working. When Coach Burke took over the team four years ago, their team GPA was a collective 2.2. Not wanting to settle for average on anything the team does, he challenged his players to strive for a team 3.0. This standard can prove very difficult, considering football is a non-cut sport that can have upwards of 75 players. However, last year the team's collective GPA exceeded expectations at 3.07.
"One of the things we've observed over the years is health, wellness, and education all go together. Getting them to learn how to excel at athletics will carry over into other aspects of their life, including their academic studies," Kenny Evans, President of the MHA Foundation, elaborates on how their nonprofit's mission applies to the football team and why they have been involved in many sports over the years. The football team is solid proof that attests to this.
Payson was moved into a different conference this year when the AIA (Arizona Interscholastic Association) made changes. It is a highly competitive conference referred to as the Metro East. The old rivalries will not be in our region, which is sad for nostalgia's sake, but the football program did not overlook it. They were able to schedule Blue Ridge and Show Low as freedom games (non-region games) to keep our rivalry roots intact. Fountains Hills, Tempe High, Valley Christian, Phoenix Christian, and Arizona Lutheran round out our new conference.
The long-time locals all know how brutal it is to add Blue Ridge and Show Low to a schedule; therefore, we have an extremely rugged path this year. Looking at how it's laid out, it would be difficult for one to decide where to place our Homecoming Game. There aren't any "fluffy" games, and Coach Burke likes it that way. "The road to the top goes through everyone," he states. Fountain Hills has been our Beeline Rival and is always an extremely competitive game for the 'Horns throughout the years. Tempe High just got moved from 4A down to 3A and will have many students to participate in their program. The rest of the schools are all private and can take on transfers. Since there is tuition to attend their schools, they can offer scholarships to players from other schools. It is a particular recruiting process, and regardless of the semantics, it generally creates strong opponents. Valley Christian was the 2A State Champions last year and will bring new, tough blood to the 3A ranks after their realignment with the AIA. However, Snowflake, the previous two year's 3A State Champions, and long-time Payson rival has been moved to 4A this season.
This year’s Longhorn's schedule will be like the proverbial steel sharpening steel. But this year’s teams will be better prepared for the task with a new full-time athletic trainer on staff. Working with Banner, the MHA Foundation was able to help facilitate the team becoming part of over 30 high school programs that have the healthcare company provide trainers for their local school football teams. Having the extra safety of a trained professional on standby on the field is a fantastic benefit for any contact sport. It enables quick and proper diagnostic capabilities to keep players' safety the top priority. This doesn't just mean when injuries happen. Instead, it will provide appropriate measures to assist the teams in their quests to prevent injuries. Student athletes will be better equipped to avoid injuries on the field through the use of the proper exercises, stretches, and equipment. This coupled with the athletic trainer’s training and expertise will ensure the student athletes have the best chance of avoiding injury.
However, the goal of focusing on avoiding on-field injuries became more complicated this year. The Longhorn Field at the high school is used extensively throughout the year, especially during the fall when all football age groups practice or play games. Over time, the grass got excessively torn up, creating hazards for the players. Holes and bumps in the field can cause a turned ankle or knee, so keeping the field properly maintained while it is under such intense use is quite the task. This year the field needed to be completely plugged and sanded to help level and create the root growth required to fill any gaps and stabilize the sod. With this as a non-negotiable hazard that had to be fixed immediately, it left the 'Horns without a place to practice at the start of their season, which began July 25. Since the field would be unusable for the July practice and training camps something had to be done quickly. So, Jennifer Smith and the Rim Country Educational Foundation contractors shifted their schedule and pushed completing the Granite Dells Park Football Field into overdrive.
Installing a new football field with the latest in turf technologies was always in the plans for the Foundation's new park. But now it was vital to quickly be ready for the high school's opening camp to provide the team a proper facility to start this season's endeavor on the right foot. The Foundation needed to have the companies work through the weekends to finish on time. It was an intense project that all started with laser leveling the field to within a quarter of an inch; then, adding five inches of #57 gravel. This was necessary for the drainage system that filters all the water collected on the field down to the park's lake. On top of this gravel was placed a stabilizing material before the turf could be put down. The field was completed just in time and was ready to welcome the Longhorns for the start of their camp.
Kenny Evans states that for their foundation, "It's not about just winning a football game; it's about learning how to be a winner and doing it safely without risking avoidable injuries. Learning how to win is something we have lost in some areas of society but not in Longhorn country. We aim to help these young people be all they can be."
