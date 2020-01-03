Payson’s Powell Place, an Enlivant community, announces the completion of its facility renovation.
Following months of design and planning, the completed project provides new landscaping for the exterior of the building and resident courtyard. Inside, the facility has been completely redone, with new furniture, flooring, painting, artwork and lighting.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce kicks off the facility’s renovation celebration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3.
They invite Payson area seniors to attend the event at the assisted living residence.
“We look forward to showcasing our extensive renovations with our town,” said Shaya Gurrera, executive director of Powell Place.
“Additionally, we are delighted to provide local older adults and their families the opportunity to visit and see all we have to offer,” Gurrera said.
To RSVP for the event, contact Bobbe Exe at 928-474-6249 by Jan. 3. The event is in the facility at 806 W. Longhorn Road and it is open to seniors and their guests free.
Powell Place provides assisted living services and care. For more information about Powell Place or to schedule a visit, call 928-474-6239 and speak with the community relations manager or go to www.enlivant.com.
With a 30-plus-year history in the assisted living industry, Enlivant and its subsidiaries operate several hundred senior living communities across 27 states. The company employs nearly 7,000 caregivers and support employees across the country.
Learn more at www.enlivant.com.
