The focus of the 2023 AVID Summer Institute was promoting student achievement and preparing them for college and career success, this institute is designed to equip educators, administrators, academic counselors, and career advisors with the necessary tools and strategies to help students reach their highest potential.
Participants in the 2023 AVID Summer Institute held in San Diego. Attendees from the Rim Country were funded by the MHA Foundation.
MHA photo
The focus of the 2023 AVID Summer Institute was promoting student achievement and preparing them for college and career success, this institute is designed to equip educators, administrators, academic counselors, and career advisors with the necessary tools and strategies to help students reach their highest potential.
The AVID Summer Institute is a highly anticipated event that spans over three days, providing attendees with an immersive and engaging experience. With a focus on promoting student achievement and preparing them for college and career success, this institute is designed to equip educators, administrators, academic counselors, and career advisors with the necessary tools and strategies to help students reach their highest potential.
Based on the well-established AVID College and Career Readiness Framework, the Summer Institute offers a rigorous curriculum developed by teachers and proven in classrooms. The goal is to provide attendees with practical and effective methods that can be implemented in their educational settings. By modeling AVID Professional Learning Practices, best-practice district/site leadership, and exemplary classroom instruction, this institute ensures that participants gain valuable insights and knowledge to support student success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!