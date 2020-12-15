The year of 2020 has been a tough year for everyone — and the Rim Country has not been immune.
At Dueker Ranch in Star Valley, the special needs riding program was suspended in March as COVID-19 numbers climbed. In September, some of its riders’ families called to ask when rides would start again.
When the public schools opened, owners Kathy and Dennis offered a “soft start” to resume the program at Dueker Ranch. The facility is following safety guidelines for COVID-19. Riders’ families are signing a COVID-19 information and rules document that requires everyone — riders, families, and volunteers — to follow safe practices. Rules include: stay home if you are running a fever or feeling ill; wear a mask; practice social distancing; wash hands often; and use hand sanitizer. The staff and volunteers at Dueker Ranch are also sanitizing horse reins and saddles before and between each lesson. Lessons will be suspended when the public schools close or government agencies call for restrictions.
“Since we had a reduced riding season, I wanted to go back over the years that I have been teaching adaptive riding and share some of the miracles that we have seen,” Dennis said.
Last year a young lady in her early 20s, who was non-verbal came to Dueker Ranch. Her first lesson was balancing on the horse and learning to control the horse using the reins. The second week’s lesson it was explained that the horse also listens to its rider for verbal cues, as in “Walk On” to move forward and “Whoa” to stop. Halfway through the lesson, she was asked to use “Whoa” to stop her horse. The first word spoken in her life was that day on the back of Ruby, the Belgian mare, when she asked her to “Whoa.” She received a standing ovation from her family and friends who had come to watch her ride a horse.
“There was not a dry eye amongst us as we cried tears of happiness at her achievement. Later that same day she asked Ruby to ‘Walk On.’ We all knew that we had witnessed a miracle with the help of a horse named Ruby,” Dennis said.
Dueker Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and an Arizona-qualified dollar-for-dollar tax credit charity. It offers therapeutic riding to promote physical, occupational, and emotional growth.
“What’s special about us is we have that kind of place where people can come and feel safe with us,” said Dennis. “We are very quiet and calm which is also a part of working with horses. The kids are very comfortable with our horses and volunteers, and their self-confidence goes through the roof. We are always positive.”
Dueker, his staff and volunteers work with children and adults with the following diagnoses: ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, Down syndrome, learning disabilities, emotional/behavioral issues, spinal cord and brain injuries, stroke victims, cerebral palsy, Sensory integration disorder and developmental delay, multiple scleroses, PTSD, visual impairment and muscular dystrophy.
The only diagnoses they cannot accommodate are grand mal seizures or people who exhibit at-risk behaviors.
Hippotherapy — the use of horseback riding as a therapeutic or rehabilitative treatment — includes benefits such as:
• Increased strength, flexibility and respiration
• Improved balance and coordination
• Improved coping and social skills (reduced stress and hyperactivity)
• Increased quality and quantity of communication
• Improved self-confidence
The ranch welcomes children, youth and adults and there is no charge for their programs.
“We don’t judge anybody,” said Dennis. “It doesn’t matter their race, color, creed — we help everybody.”
Volunteers make the success of Dueker Ranch possible, the couple says.
“We welcome everyone who is interested,” said Dennis. “If the person has health issues, we find a way for them to participate. One volunteer couldn’t walk anymore so he would sit on a chair close to the arena and count how many times the riders stood up in their stirrups during a two-point exercise (helps improve balance). They called him grandpa.”
Volunteer opportunities include side walker/coach; horse leader; barn hand; facility maintenance; grooming and tacking; administrative; website maintenance and social media; PR, marketing and fundraising.
Dueker Ranch is at 214 N. Cornerstone Way in Star Valley. Call 928-978-7039 for more information.
Visit the website, duekerranchhorsetherapy.com for details about the ranch and programs offered.
