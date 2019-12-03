Rim Country residents have a new option for auto body repair, paint, windshield replacement and more.
Cindy and Greg Sterkenburg recently opened Coyote Customs Collision & Glass at 1005 S. Goodfellow Road in Payson.
The couple often made the long drive from Prescott Valley to Roosevelt Lake for family fishing trips. After their three children moved out, they moved their business to Rim Country.
“We moved our rural located business in the Prescott Valley area to our new beautiful hometown of Payson,” said Greg. “With an added bonus of being much closer to Roosevelt Lake, where we spent many weekends on family fishing trips.
“We love the mountain community and the small town,” Cindy said.
They know what it takes to stand out in the competitive world of auto body repair and windshield repair and replacement.
“We have over 30 years of experience in the automotive paint industry,” Greg said. “We were trained that the way to stand out from the crowd is to always deliver a quality job you can be proud of.”
So, that’s what they do.
“We are a small team of skilled and professionally trained technicians,” he said. “Our services include auto painting and collision repair, windshield replacement, spray in bed liner, and long lasting headlight restoration.
“We can handle your insurance claim fender benders to show quality classic car finishes. Most windshields can be shipped and received for next day installation.
“The Defender-Pro spray in bed liner is durable and paintable made with Kevlar. We restore your yellow dingy headlights to look new with years of clear illumination.”
The Sterkenburgs invite you to come by their newly renovated shop.
Call 928-472-3315 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!