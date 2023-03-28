RCH Family Recipe for a Spring Side Dish Mar 28, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Asparagus lovers, this is a must try recipe. Quick and easy, and delicious.Asparagus PuffIngredients1 pound (or more) Asparagus, cooked and drained – do not overcook asparagus3 eggs whites1/2 teaspoon Salt1/2 cup Mayonnaise1 tablespoon Dijon mustard1/2 teaspoon Dried tarragon1/4 teaspoon Pepper1/2 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese (sharp or mild)DirectionsPreheat Broiler.Place asparagus into a 9-inch-by-13-inch or 8-inch-by-12-inch glass baking dish.Beat egg whites and salt until stiff peaks form.Gently fold in mayonnaise, mustard, seasonings and cheese.Spoon over asparagus.Broil 5-6 minutes or until lightly brown.(Option – try this recipe with 4 cups of broccoli florets or 2 cups of sliced carrots.)Bon Appetit! Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Latest Photo Gallery Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries +31 260 Connection Gracie Lee Haught Softball-Blue Ridge v St. Mary's-March 17, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Latest Video Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos Local News 2022 Best of the Rim 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
