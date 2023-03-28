You know – I’m just not the same since my fall. I’m not at the top of my game since surgery. What rehab therapy options are out there?
Whether it’s a scheduled surgery or procedure, or an unexpected medical emergency, you may find yourself in need of one or more Rehabilitation Therapy Services.
The most common reasons for Rehab Therapy are to decrease pain, increase range of motion (ROM), improve tissue healing, or improve muscle activation.
I would do physical therapy (PT), but I don’t need occupational therapy (OT).
Physical Therapy (PT) focuses on restoring or improving movement, strength, and range of motion. (It’s your ability to improve how you move, again.)
Occupational Therapy (OT) aims to improve your strength and coordination you need to perform daily tasks. (So ... you would benefit from Occupational Therapy when you need to safely complete day-to-day activities. It offers new ways to get the job of living done).
Therapy could return you back to a level you’re satisfied with prior to your surgery, stroke, accident, etc.
Speech, Physical and Occupational (ST, PT and OT) Therapies are clinically proven therapies ordered for patients.
Let’s begin with
Speech TherapyWhy would I need Speech Therapy? We talked with RCHs new Speech Therapist, Anna, and here’s what she explained.
A Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP) is a trained professional who is licensed to provide services to assess and improve communication from issues related to voice, speech sounds, fluency/stuttering, understanding what is said or written, and thought expression. A prior stroke or brain injury can lead to obvious or just very subtle deficits; however, even just minor changes in the way you think or function can be frustrating.
If you have difficulties eating/drinking, the SLP can provide a clinical assessment and develop a treatment plan to help improve your ability to swallow and/or prevent aspiration. Swallowing problems may be caused by surgery or muscle weakness that affect your head/neck. Symptoms may include coughing/choking during meals, sensations like food is stuck in the throat and/or a wet/gurgly voice.
- If necessary, the SLP may recommend a more formal swallow study to visualize inside of the throat during swallows of food/liquid. Remember that your physician will provide the best direction for your needs.
- (MBSS testing is completed in a radiology suite, thus, patients must be transported to the hospital. FEES is an endoscopic exam and can be completed in any position the patient will be in during eating.)
The SLP also has an important role in cognitive therapy. According to the ASHA Outcomes Measurement System, more than 60% of patients receiving speech therapy in a skilled nursing facility made progress in the area of cognition. Cognitive therapy includes aspects of memory/recall, attention, problem solving, and organization to improve functional ability and maximize independence.
Anna earned a B.S. in Psychology and an M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology (SLP) from Northern Arizona University. She has practiced in a variety of settings across northern Arizona for over 20 years and enjoys learning about communication across cultures. During her travels, Anna has been exposed to languages including Navajo, Spanish and especially, American Sign Language. Although considered a generalist, she gives most of her time toward working with adults.
Anna is certified in the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT) and Myofascial Release Therapy (MFR) for voice and swallow, knowledgeable on the use of kinesiology taping techniques, and is specialized in Alternative and Augmentative Communication (AAC). She is always seeking to gain knowledge on the most current treatment approaches for neurological disorders, including progressive disorders such as Parkinson’s disease or those resulting from traumatic brain injury (TBI) or stroke.
Anna values the involvement of family and/or caregivers as part of the continuum of care for individuals to ensure the most appropriate intervention. Outside of speech language therapy, Anna enjoys participating in her child’s education, going on long hikes with her family, learning about stained glass artwork, and improving her music skills.
Myofascial Release Therapy
Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation was fortunate that Richard Staudt crossed our path back in 2012. Staudt, a licensed Occupational Therapist and Myofascial Release Therapist, trained under the John Barnes method, with over 32 years of experience.
Rich has a fan club in Payson/Rim Country. You may have even met him, along with PTA Allan Ralston at the Women’s Wellness Forum or the Community Health & Care Fair.
Myofascial Release Therapy (MFR) is a soft tissue therapy for the treatment of skeletal muscle immobility and pain. This clinical approach aims to change patterns that are not working by releasing scars, restrictions, etc. to improve blood and lymphatic circulation and stimulate the stretch reflex in muscles.
MFR when performed by a trained Occupational/Physical Therapist as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation program referred by your health care provider, with a prescription for OT or PT, is typically covered by Medicare and most insurance plans.
MFR is known for changing the pattern of the body, awareness for pain reduction and functional recovery.
Lymphedema Therapy
Payton Turner joined Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation over three years ago. Payton is an Occupational Therapy Assistant, and a Certified Lymphedema Therapist.
Lymphedema is an abnormal accumulation of high-protein concentrated fluid, usually in the arms, necks and legs.
Many people find that risk factors such as: surgery, obstruction, radiation, breast cancer, infection and injury, scarring, local burns and lymph node metastasis lead to swelling and abnormal fluid accumulation.
Payton will assess which phase of lymphedema you have and treat accordingly with correlating options.
Treatment options include: manual lymph drainage, compression bandaging and compression stocking/garment.
You may also have met her at the Women’s Wellness Forum or Community Health & Care Fair or at the Breast Cancer Survivors Group.
You can now schedule a custom measurement appointment for Juzo Compression Garments with Payton.
RCH is an authorized vendor for Juzo in Rim Country.
(NOTE: Rich and Payton also integrate the MFR therapy with Lymphedema therapy for better patient results.)
Easy Scheduling Outpatient and
Short-Term Stays with RehabThree Easy Steps for an Appointment at Rim Country Health:
• Get a Physician’s Order/Rx for assessment and/or treatment.
• RCH Authorizes your Insurance Coverage.
• You Make the Appointment.
If you have any questions about the process of obtaining therapy, please contact Lynne Krahn, Director of Rehabilitation Therapy, at 928-474-1120.
P.S. – Let us know if you require a ride to/from your residence to Rim Country Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!