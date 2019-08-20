Cliff Potts, broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Realty, has announced special news from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Realty and Payson Property Management companies.
“Outstanding team member Anthony “Tony” Cosgrove, our property manager, who brings not only years of knowledge but success to the property management operations in this company, has purchased the property management division from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Realty,” Potts said.
The company Cosgrove will be taking over, as his own brokerage, will be known as Payson Property Management.
The change in the ownership was effective Aug. 1. Potts and Cosgrove are enthusiastic about this exciting new step in Payson’s business community.
Potts will now be able to invest a renewed focus on operating and brokering the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Realty sales offices in Payson, Pine and Happy Jack.
Dale Oestmann with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Realty in Pine will continue to provide property management in the Pine and Strawberry areas.
“Outstanding service to our landlords and tenants will continue to be the hallmark of the company,” Potts said.
