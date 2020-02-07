Realty Executives International has announced the merger of two of the real estate franchiser’s largest brokerages, Realty Executives Tucson Elite and Realty Executives Northern Arizona. The new partnership will work under the brokerage name Realty Executives Arizona Territory.
It includes the firm in Payson, Realty Executives Northern Arizona, 617 W. Main St.
Named Realty Executives Arizona Territory, it is Arizona’s newest mega-brokerage, with more than 600 agents and a billion dollars in sales volume.
The partnership formed with the aim of better serving consumers throughout Arizona. Jeff Murtaugh, the former broker/owner of Tucson Elite, is the CEO and designated broker for Realty Executives Arizona Territory. Murtaugh, along with leadership teams from each brokerage, will merge resources, clientele and market knowledge to position the brokerage as a leader in sales and customer service.
Realty Executives Tucson Elite has 12 offices throughout southern Arizona and has continually been recognized as an industry leader in national and local rankings. The brokerage surpassed one billion in sales in 2019.
Realty Executives acquired realty Executives International in 2018. The brokerage, with eight offices, serves Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey, Chino Valley, Sedona, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Verde Valley, Payson, Happy Jack and cities throughout central and northern Arizona.
Realty Executives’ presence in Payson will remain strong with no major changes, according to a brokerage spokesperson. However, it is believed this combining of forces will lead to significant growth in Payson and the other areas represented by Realty Executives Arizona Territory to better support the local community. With the merger, the entire network working under the new brokerage has access to operate in all territories that brokerage now covers.
“I am thrilled to be able to lead this new team and work with such talented individuals,” Murtaugh said. “Northern Arizona is a strong market and by joining forces with our team down south, I fully anticipate that Realty Executives Arizona Territory will become a successful and reliable brokerage statewide.”
Realty Executive Internationals’ CEO David Tedesco mirrors the excitement regarding the growth this partnership will have for the company. This deal comes as another step in the franchisor’s expansion strategy.
“We are excited to be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Realty Executives Arizona Territory as they begin their journey,” Tedesco said. “Combining the leadership team from Northern Arizona and Tucson Elite, under the direction of Murtaugh, creates an incredible opportunity for growth as they continue to provide unmatched service to the home buyers and sellers across Arizona.
To learn more, visit RealtyExecutivesAZTerritory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!