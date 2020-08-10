The breakdown in Congressional negotiations over a second COVID stimulus bill may cause a fresh economic slump, along with a wave of evictions, hunger and homelessness held off by the first round of stimulus.
The prospects are especially alarming in rural Arizona, with much higher rates of unemployment and poverty, say economists.
The US economy added 1.8 million jobs in July and has now recovered 42% of the jobs lost since the widespread shutdowns in April. However, the pace of the recovery has slowed sharply since June, when the economy recovered 4.8 million jobs.
Another 1.2 million workers filed first-time unemployment claims, the 20th week in a row that total has topped 1 million.
Nationwide, the unemployment rate went from 11.2% to 10.5% in July. The Department of Labor Statistics hasn’t updated the state and county numbers. But in June the rate for Arizona stood at 10%. Navajo County’s rate was 13%, Apache County’s was 16% and Gila County’s was 9%.
A dizzying increase in COVID-19 deaths and cases has battered businesses and led to fresh slowdowns in the past two months. Fortunately, the rise in new cases and hospitalizations has slowed in the past two weeks – especially in Navajo County, once a national hot spot. Cases have actually started to tick upward again in Apache County. Meanwhile, Gila County has overtaken the statewide average in cases and deaths per 100,000.
However, the trend in new cases in Arizona has improved in the past two weeks – while remaining far higher than in May when Gov. Doug Ducey largely revoked the first lockdown.
Against that backdrop, Senate Republicans and House Democrats have deadlocked on a second stimulus package.
House Democrats approved another $3.4 trillion package, including extension of the $600 weekly unemployment increase, $1 trillion to bail out state and local governments and more money to help schools reopen or offer distance learning.
Senate Republicans have not agreed on a plan, but have floated a $1 trillion package geared mostly to support businesses and corporations. The plan includes an extra $200 in the weekly unemployment benefit.
President Donald Trump responded to the Congressional deadlock with a series of executive orders that would potentially provide an $300-a-week federally funding enhanced unemployment benefit providing states kick in $100 a week for perhaps a month by draining the federal disaster relief funds, usually reserved for floods, fires and hurricanes. Trump’s order would also postpone payroll taxes due for Social Security and Medicare. He also signed an order extending a moratorium on evictions. The executive orders will likely face legal challenges.
The extension in Arizona would require a $325-million state match to provide assistance for 200,000 receiving state unemployment and 450,000 receiving pandemic unemployment assistance.
An analysis by the Grand Canyon Institutes has concluded the state match would bring in $1 billion in federal payments and generate $2.2 billion in additional economic activity. Arizona has among the lowest jobless benefits in the nation and even that poverty-level benefit excludes part time and self-employed workers.
Economists say the first round of stimulus money cushioned the deep economic damage from the initial surge in unemployment. The enhanced unemployment benefit kept afloat the low-wage earners most heavily affected by the pandemic, especially in combination with the moratorium on evictions. The payroll protection loans not only kept many small businesses solvent, it prevented even more layoffs.
The nation still has roughly 30 million unemployed, an increase of 13 million since the pandemic hit. Some economists note the pattern shaping up now resembles the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, with a damaging first wave followed by an even more damaging second wave of infections and reactions.
So far the pandemic has done the most economic damage to low-wage workers, minorities and small businesses – especially in tourism and in retail. Many large corporations have fared well and some of the online giants like Amazon have reported even bigger profits as have most health insurance companies.
The Labor Department calculates that the number of “discouraged” workers now stands at 17%, down from 23% in April. These are workers who want full-time jobs, but have either given up looking or settled for part-time jobs.
The pandemic has hit the tourism industry with special force. Although that sector in July recovered about a third of the jobs lost since April, it has still suffered the biggest losses in the economy – some 4.3 million.
Apache, Gila and Navajo counties all depend heavily on tourism and outdoor recreation. Navajo and Apache counties have become ever more dependent on that sector with the loss of jobs in mines and power plants in the past several years.
The Arizona Department of Tourism said visitor spending so far this year has dropped more than $7 billion from last year’s record-setting totals.
The retail sector also reported big losses, which accelerated the massive shift to online retailers seen in the past few years. The retail sector has lost 248,000 jobs since April, with a rising number of bankruptcies expected to accelerate in the absence of an extension of the payroll loans and grants included in the first stimulus package.
Nationally, local governments have cut about 1 million jobs and state governments about 200,000 jobs since the pandemic began – roughly 6% of the pre-pandemic workforce. July saw an improvement, but that was mostly due to the seasonal hiring by schools. The prospects for school reopening and stability looks increasingly tenuous as cases have increased across the country.
Navajo, Apache and Gila counties all got big stimulus grants from the federal government in the first round of stimulus checks, cushioning a big drop in local sales tax revenue.
Aid for local government remains one of the chief disagreements in the deadlock over another round of stimulus packages. Democrats included roughly $1 trillion, with another big infusion for hospitals. Studies show the lion’s share of money for hospitals in the first package went to big, urban hospitals – since the formula was based on prior-year revenue rather than the number of COVID patients. This left a lot of rural hospitals at a disadvantage, although the second wave of new cases shifted from big cities to more rural states – including Arizona.
Weeks of talks in Washington broke down last week, with both sides nowhere close to a deal. Republicans were having a hard time lining up enough Republican senate votes to enact any package. Many Republicans are leery of adding another $1 trillion to an already record-breaking deficit. Others argue that an overly generous unemployment benefit could discourage people from returning to work. Arizona’s maximum benefit comes to $240 weekly and excludes self-employed and part-time workers.
Democrats enacted an extension of the full $600 weekly boost, which would come on top of the $240 maximum and would include part time and self-employed workers.
Senate Republicans in negotiations had countered with a $200 weekly extension.
President Trump’s executive order would provide $300 in federal funds, which would require a $100-a-week match from the states. The federal share would come from the Federal Emergency Management’s $44 billion disaster relief fund, with the worst of the hurricane and fire season in the west still ahead. Exhausting the disaster relief fund could extend the enhanced jobless benefit for about five weeks.
President Trump’s executive order also included a postponement in Social Security and Medicare taxes into next year. Workers would still have to eventually pay the 7.5% tax and employers would still have to pay their 7.5% share. Projections suggest Social Security is under-funded and in roughly 16 years will no longer be able to pay full benefits, depending on assumptions about economic growth, inflation and retirement trends. (https://www.cbpp.org/research/health/medicare-is-not-bankrupt)
Both Democrats and Republicans had rejected the administration’s payroll tax deferment. It’s unclear whether the President has the authority to defer taxes owed by executive order.
