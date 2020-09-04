Rim Country has fared well when it comes to retail sales, despite the shutdowns and business restrictions forced by the pandemic.
Payson saw a 15% increase in retail sales in April, May and June. Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-at-home order in mid-May. He then reimposed some restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms and others when cases surged statewide — but retail sales in Rim Country have remained relatively strong.
If you count all the sales tax categories, the town broke even for the three-month period including the heart of the shutdown.
The Roundup’s analysis is based on figures from the state department of revenue. Payson has ignored repeated freedom of information requests to release sales tax figures for the past four months. The town in February stopped posting its monthly financial report on its website.
The state figures show Payson reported $1.6 million in retail sales taxes in April, May and June of this year, compared to $1.4 million in the same period last year — a 15% increase
Even restaurants and bars reported an astonishing 64% gain in sales in the three-month period, with $575,000 in taxes this year compared to $350,000 last year.
Some sectors suffered. Hotels collected $40,000 in sales taxes this year vs. $47,000 last year — an 18% decline.
But overall, Rim Country’s sales economy suffered surprisingly little from the months of shutdowns and stay-at-home orders spawned by the pandemic.
Economic development officials aren’t sure how to account for the modest impact of the pandemic, given rising rates of unemployment and weeks of restricted operations for many businesses. Moreover, the Forest Service shut down the Tonto National Forest for weeks due to a particularly dangerous fire season. The pandemic also shut down many campgrounds for weeks.
Some point to the big, out-of-town crowds drawn to Payson and other communities right through the pandemic. Perhaps many people canceled vacations and longer trips and instead opted for an outdoors-oriented weekend jaunt to Rim Country.
Moreover, some sectors showed big gains — like home improvement stores. Working from home, many people may have opted to undertake long-delayed home improvement projects.
In addition, the federal CARES Act relief package provided an extra $600 per week for most people who lost their jobs. Many low-wage workers laid off due to the pandemic made more money on unemployment than they’d been making on the job. As a result, they didn’t curtail their spending, say economists.
The CARES Act also offered a $1,200 windfall to almost all taxpayers. Taken together the stimulus spending cushioned the impact on the economy and therefore on county and local governments.
Rim Country’s luck may not hold, since the CARES Act support for the unemployed and businesses has now largely expired. President Trump’s executive order offered a short-term extension of a small extra benefit. The restoration of jobs in the first two months after the economy began to reopen has largely stalled. And after months as a COVID-19 backwater, Gila County now has a higher rate of new infections than the statewide average.
Still, most areas of Gila County did better than expected during the shutdowns and the first big surge in COVID-19 cases, according to the state department of revenue figures.
Star Valley collects only a fraction of the sales tax of its larger neighbor, but nonetheless didn’t appear to suffer during the shutdown.
Retail sales taxes during those three shutdown months totaled $45,000 this year compared to $33,000 last year — a 36% increase.
In Globe, retail sales taxes stood at $736,000 this year compared to $622,000 for the same three months last year — an increase of 18%.
Gila County sales tax collections hit $916,000 for those three months this year in the county’s unincorporated areas, compared to $813,000 for the same period last year, a 12% increase.
The surprisingly strong sales tax figures account for the relatively strong position Payson found itself in heading into the new fiscal year. The town had frozen hiring and a long list of capital projects, anticipating a painful drop in sales taxes — which accounts for almost two-thirds of town general fund spending. This padded the bottom line.
Moreover, the town collected hundreds of thousands in additional state and federal help due to the pandemic.
The counties and towns may need that money to weather the next few months, with unemployment remaining stubbornly high and Congress deadlocked on whether to offer new aid for businesses or the unemployed.
A total of 58 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the 23 weeks since the onset of the pandemic. Layoffs have slowed, but so has rehiring. Last week some 700,000 people filed new unemployment claims, down from 1.1 million the week before. Economists say roughly half of the initial layoffs and furloughs have become permanent.
