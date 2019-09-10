KPIH 98.9 Rim Catholic Radio in Payson has announced the addition of Pamela Newman to its team.
Newman has five years of FM radio experience in Payson.
She has helped many businesses and nonprofits and received high recommendations when she sought to join KPIH, according to the owners.
Her initial work is responsibility for production and scheduling of 98.9 FM’s various network and local programs.
In addition, she will be working to build up support for public service work in the community.
Contact Newman via email at publicservice.kpih98.9@gmail.com.
