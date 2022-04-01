Gila County’s going gangbusters with jobs — but the red-hot building market may be cooling.
That’s the message that emerges from the latest state and federal economic indicators, although the county level numbers lag a month behind.
In Gila County, the unemployment rate is under 4% as of February. The number of jobs in the private sector has jumped about 3% in the past year while the number of government jobs has jumped 1%, according to figures compiled by the University of Arizona’s Eller School of Business.
However, the number of new building permits countywide has dropped about 8% compared to February a year ago.
The figures show that Gila County has shared in the state and national boom in jobs.
Job openings nationally remained near record levels nationally, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Employers continue to struggle with labor shortages with low unemployment rates — and an increasing number of workers willing to quit their jobs to look for something better.
Nationally, the statistics show 11.3 million job openings in March — down just slightly from the all-time record in December. The number of hires rose 263,000 to about 6.7 million.
Nonetheless, total national employment is about 3 million fewer than before the pandemic — indicating that some workers idled by the pandemic recession have not returned to the labor force.
Meanwhile, unemployment has hit a 50-year low in the U.S. job market — with just 1.4 million people nationally receiving unemployment as of March 5 — a 71,000 person drop from the week before. The economy added 678,000 jobs, and the number of new claims for unemployment dropped to 214,000 for the week ending March 12.
Inflation remains the one concern in an otherwise booming economy — standing at about 8% over the past 12 months. Wholesale inflation stood at 10%.
Fortunately, wage gains have still outpaced inflation, both nationally and in Arizona.
However, that’s not much comfort for people paying rent — or looking to buy a home. Housing prices in Arizona have exploded in the past year. In the metro-Phoenix market, the median home price has risen from $375,000 to $475,000 in the past year. In February 2017, it stood at $245,000.
Gila County housing prices have also risen sharply, but the U of A site didn’t include county-by-county numbers. The website Neighborhood Scout reports a median home value in Payson of $360,000 — up 110% in the past decade. The site listed the median Star Valley home value as $429,000.
The gains over the past year in Gila County appear stronger in north county than in south county.
For instance, Payson’s population has risen by about 500 people to 16,500 in the past year — a gain of just under 1%. Star Valley’s population has risen to 2,526 — a gain of 1.5%. However, the population in south county has declined — down 1.2% in Globe and 1.6% in Winkelman and Hayden — contributing to a shift in population to the north that’s been going on for a decade.
So the county’s 2% gain in the civilian workforce, the 1% decline in the unemployment rate and the 5% rise in retail sales have all disproportionately benefited north county — given the population trend numbers.
Statewide figures show that the tourism and lodging sector has almost recovered from the huge drop in activity during the pandemic — a trend that has again benefited tourism-dependent Rim Country.
