Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a one evening seminar entitled, Start Up Smart for Small Business. The class is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the EAC Payson Campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road, Room 403.
The course is free and will be taught by Kevin Peck, director of the EAC SBDC. This class will cover all the basics to help entrepreneurs maximize their success.
Learn the top eight reasons why businesses fail and how to overcome them. Resources available to help small businesses start, grow and prosper are also part of the discussion.
Peck plans to present the following topics: what to think about ahead of time; why businesses fail and how to avoid it; how you can increase your chances of survival; basics of starting a business; resources and more.
Whether you have already started a business or are just thinking about the future, this free workshop will give you important information.
To register for Start Up Smart for Small Business, visit https://bit.ly/2LPIH3k.
For details about the event or future events, contact the SBDC by calling 928-428-8590 or by email at sbdc@eac.edu.
Seating is limited, so register early.
