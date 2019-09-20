Scott Pilchard has joined Farm Bureau Financial Services wealth management practice in Scottsdale.
As a wealth management advisor, Pilchard will primarily help Farm Bureau client/members in Northern Arizona prepare for the future and protect what matters by providing financial planning, advisory services, and investment solutions to families, individuals and businesses. He will use Farm Bureau’s Your Future Advantage process to guide client/members through the steps to create customized plans to achieve both short- and long-term financial goals.
Pilchard has 27 years of experience in wealth management and financial advisory services. His office is located at 18835 N. Thompson Peak Parkway in Scottsdale.
