Tell your story better.
That’s what Park Howell urged members of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce at their monthly luncheon at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino on Sept. 10.
“An anecdote is the antidote,” he said in his presentation The Applied Science & Bewitchery of Storytelling.
The founder of Business of Story was the featured speaker.
He talked about the and, but, therefore (ABT) storytelling method.
“I’ve been in advertising for 30-plus years AND have helped hundreds of purpose-driven brands grow through the influence of mass media,” Howell wrote.
“BUT technology has leveled the playing field allowing the masses to become the media creating a cacophony of competing communications.
“THEREFORE, I now consult, teach, coach and speak on the applied science and bewitchery of storytelling helping you clarify your story to amplify your impact and simplify your life.”
He says: “Make a declarative statement of agreement AND increase its importance. BUT inflict contradiction or conflict. THEREFORE, resolve the problem.”
Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maia Crespin heard Howell speak in the Valley.
“I met Park a few months ago when APS sponsored me to attend a chamber business forum with eight other rural chamber executive directors,” Crespin said. “I was so impressed by his presentation that I had to bring him to Rim Country so our businesses and organizations could benefit from his ABT storytelling method.”
She said they had to increase the charge for luncheon tickets to bring him to Payson.
“I love supporting our community in every way possible, so I wanted to bring in someone who had a different perspective on marketing that could benefit everyone,” Crespin said. “We raised the price $10 so it was $30 for members and $40 for non-members for the luncheon only because we had to pay for Park’s services, but I had numerous people tell me they would have paid upwards of $200-300 for this type of marketing training in the Valley.”
The next chamber luncheon is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. The featured speaker is Jean Briese.
“She is a motivational speaker with an educational component, plus people will learn about an unforgettable ‘Purple Cow’ experience,” Crespin said.
Crespin welcomes input from community members.
“We are always open to new ideas and/or methods to help our members succeed, so if the public has any suggestions please email me at maia@rimcountrychamber.com,” she said.
