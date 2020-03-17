The Stage store at 400 E. Highway 260 in Payson Village becomes Gordmans this month.
The name is different, but the owners are the same. Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores.
In 2020, Stage is converting many of its department stores, Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage, to Gordmans.
The apparel and home décor retailer invites residents to its grand opening celebrations at 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 31.
The festivities kick off with a ribbon cutting and follow with a $1,000 donation to Payson High School.
Gordmans sells name brands at prices lower than department stores. Customers can also ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon counter for pickup.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home.
“New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores.
“At our grand opening brand bash celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local high schools,” said Glazer. “We are proud to be part of the Arizona communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will offer giveaways.
Gifts
The first 100 guests in line will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
Rewards
Guests who enroll in the Style Circle rewards program will enjoy payback rewards, a birthday gift and more. Stage department store guests also can keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards — they won’t lose any previously earned points or rewards.
Gordmans credit card
Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases.
Other Arizona Gordmans opening on March 31 include Thatcher and Douglas.
For more information, visit gordmans.com and stage.com. Connect with Gordmans on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!