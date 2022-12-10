Arizona’s economy continues to perk along, despite the elections, COVID, inflation — and other plagues.
The latest national jobs report shows the economy added 263,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% nationally, with broad employment gains counterbalancing big layoffs at several of the nation’s largest tech firms.
The labor market has added an average of 325,000 jobs per month for the past six months, despite the shock of rising energy prices driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, high inflation and quickly rising interest rates — as the Fed tried to cool inflation. The November figures were a little worse — but not much.
Gila County is holding its own when it comes to cheerful economic news — although the county-level job numbers lag a month behind the national and state numbers.
Gila County’s jobless rate in October was 4.2% — about the same as August. The total number of jobs in the county has increased by about 1% from a year ago — with 14,700 non-farm jobs. Retail sales are about the same as a year ago — but building permits issued are up 3%.
Overall, the job gains suggest that consumers have shifted spending from buying things to buying services.
The leisure and hospitality industry added 88,000 jobs — which is good news for Gila County, which remains critically dependent on tourism. The leisure industry hasn’t yet regained all the jobs it lost during the pandemic — but the job openings rate was 9%, higher than any other industry.
Even construction gained jobs, despite the rising interest rates. Information also gained jobs, despite massive layoffs at Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The manufacturing and health care sectors also continued their growth.
The biggest loser in the jobs sweepstakes was retail — which lost 30,000 jobs. transportation lost 15,000 jobs.
However, holiday spending jumped off to a strong start on Black Friday and has continued to outpace last year. The National Retail Federation projects an 8% increase in holiday spending this year.
Arizona fared especially well.
Arizona ranked 10th nationwide when it comes to the biggest drop in unemployment for the week ending on Nov. 21, according to the economics tracking website WalletNews.
The state’s unemployment claims dropped 39% from the previous week — and 45% compared to the same week in the year before the pandemic.
Arizona at the moment also ranks as one of the states where you’re least likely to lose your job, due to economic growth and the tight labor market, according to the online jobs tracking site Hire A Helper.
The site noted the economy has added jobs every month since January 2021. As a result, workers face a lower threat of layoffs and firings than at any time in the past two decades. Layoffs and discharges nationally totaled 13 million in March 2020, but now come to roughly 1.5 million a month. That’s the lowest level since 2000.
Arizona ranks #6 nationally for job stability right now. Some 24,000 people a month are getting laid off or fired out of the 141,000 who are leaving their jobs. So the average monthly discharge rate is 0.81%. Layoffs and firings account for only 17% of the job separations.
The University of Arizona’s Eller School of Economics professor George Hammond said, “As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales have begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
“The baseline forecast for Arizona calls for slowing growth in 2022 and 2023, as fiscal policy contracts and monetary policy hits the brakes. While the baseline forecast calls for continued state and national growth in the near term, the pessimistic scenario, which includes a national recession, is almost as likely,” concluded Hammond.
“In the long run, Arizona is projected to far outpace national growth. The long-run forecast calls for Arizona to continue to outpace national growth, although those gains are expected to come at a much slower pace than during the prior 30-year period. Arizona is projected to add 1.4 million jobs from 2022 to 2052, which translates into an annual growth rate of 1.3% per year. That is faster than the national pace of 0.4% per year but much slower than the average annual growth rate of 2.3% per year during the prior 30 years.”
