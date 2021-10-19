Green Valley Water District Manager Garrett Goldman and Shirley Dye, board chair, cut the ribbon at the sanitary district’s new lift station serving Chaparral Pines, The Rim Club, Highlands at The Rim, and the Tyler Parkway corridor up to Underwood Lane. The ribbon cutting ceremony was Oct. 1.
Green Valley Water, formerly known as the Northern Gila County Sanitary District, continues to bring state-of-the-art technology to wastewater treatment. The latest addition is a new pump station for the Chaparral Pines and Tyler Parkway areas. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site was held Oct. 1.
Efforts started 25 years ago with the development of Chaparral Pines and the whole Chaparral Pines area, said Garrett Goldman, district manager for Green Valley Water.
Due to the topography, it was necessary to install a series of lift stations in the area to get the wastewater to the treatment plant off Doll Baby Ranch Road.
The new (actually updated) lift station services Chaparral Pines, The Rim Club, Highlands at The Rim, and the whole Tyler Parkway corridor up to Underwood Lane.
The Chaparral Pines lift station number three, which is updated, actually became active in 1996, Goldman said.
He explained the change was needed because they expected the original system to have only a 20-year life span. “We got 25 years out of it. It was time to replace the equipment in it. And then also, some of the technologies that were used back in 1996, no longer work very well with the habits of people today,” he said.
Goldman said the first week of the new lift station being operational in the testing phase, over three-quarters of a million gallons of sewage was pumped from the Tyler Parkway corridor.
He said the updated lift station is a fairly big investment for Green Valley Water. It is coming out of the district’s facilities equipment replacement and reserve fund; a fund that is maintained to upgrade existing facilities so that they will work for not just a couple of years down the road, but for generations to come.
Note: Information for this article came from Green Valley Water’s website page “GVW News,” which is a transcript of Goldman’s interview with Randy Roberson of KMOG.
