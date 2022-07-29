The Gila County Board of Supervisors has authorized spending $150,000 per year on the Discover Gila County website. They developed the site in 2018 and it went live in early 2019.
The county relinquished the site to the 501(c)(3) Discover Gila County, Inc., (DGC) but still contributes to its operation.
According to the Arizona Office of Tourism, total spending by travelers in Gila County came to $350 million in 2021. The AOT said this was a 22% increase from 2020; and 9% increase from pre-COVID 2019.
Tourists in 2021 paid $27 million in state and local taxes, which equals about $1,200 for every household in the county.
At a work session July 26, the Gila County Board of Supervisors had an update on Discover Gila County by Cameron Davis, president of Razor Thin Media, which designed the site and operates it.
“It is a marketing program, not just a website,” Davis told the BOS.
Discover Gila County was created for tourism-related promotion for Gila County and has since developed to include connecting people to visitor-centric businesses and Realtors; and providing a platform for all businesses to advertise openings.
“This fully integrated marketing program created an aggressive brand launch, a highly engaging social media presence, and a state-of-the-art website where visitors can #explorethewild in an online exhibition of pictures, video, and adventure itineraries. The website is over 500 pages of information highlighting Gila County,” Davis said.
Discover Gila County was developed after a report from the Arizona Office of Tourism showed that $24.2 billion was spent in 2018 on tourism in the state. The report also showed the region that included Gila County (and Yavapai County) — the North-Central Region — ranked last.
Gila County did not have a web presence driving traffic to a site that showcased the outdoor recreation, events, activities and history of the area compared to the rest of the state.
The AOT says that 72% of tourism visitors are not from Arizona. Without a fully integrated marketing campaign and website, Gila County had no way to reach this audience.
So, a proposal for a strategic marketing plan to showcase the county’s many assets was presented and supported by the BOS. The proposal:
• Create a marketing plan and brand strategy that promotes the unique assets of Gila County while increasing tourism, enriching the lifestyle of its residents through job creation, and generating greater business activity that will enhance the overall economic vitality of the region.
• Increase Awareness and Tourism Promotion — Create a brand identity, design website with 500+ pages of content, video vignettes of assets, photography, blog, centralized calendar, Search Engine Optimization strategy including backlinks strategy, email marketing, and a powerful social media presence.
• Provide Access to Opportunities — Created a centralized Gila County job board showcasing employment opportunities to attract individuals to the area for years to come.
• Drive Traffic and Deliver Promise — Drive traffic to the website with the intention of increasing sales tax revenue to support this initiative and enhance the overall quality of life in Gila County. Provide an experience that is unique and true to our visitors.
Davis told the BOS July 26, the site, while only 4-1/2 years old, is growing at an incredible pace:
Total Website Visitors — 233,345 (average) Website Visit Duration — 6 minutes, 18 seconds
Facebook Followers Since Inception in 2018 — 15,630 Historically over 29.2% Engagement Rate (Google says average engagement rates are .99%)
Facebook Page Overall Reach — 9,698,310 Instagram Followers — 3,021
Instagram Reach — 1,832,891
New Facebook Followers 2022 — 4,694
Davis also shared the updates made to Discover Gila County since 2020:
• Website redesign
• Real Estate Channel
• Mobile Interface
• Restaurant and Accommodation Search
• Matching Job Board (jobs have been viewed over 30,000 times)
• New “GoWild” Video Series (shot on a GoPro)
Davis said since the redesign and relaunch in 2020, the Discover Gila County website, has experienced dramatic growth — achieving its initial objective of driving more awareness and traffic to the county and the many activities and adventures it offers. Since the relaunch in 2020 we have seen a 992% increase in traffic.
Davis’ report to the BOS stated Gila and Yavapai counties get 9 million overnight visitors, with most of these coming from the Phoenix metro area, Tucson and Southern California.
The report also included information regarding visitors to the county’s national and state parks. The Tonto National Monument saw a 30% increase in visitors from December 2020 to December 2021. The Tonto Natural Bridge State Park saw a 73% increase in visitation from January 2021, when there were 3,998 visitors to January 2022, when Tonto Bridge hosted 6,915 guests.
“I believe we have achieved our goals at the highest level. I am so proud of the numbers. It is here to stay and continue to bring people to Gila County,” Davis said.
He said the site is adding content almost daily, with not only Razor Thin Media putting “adventure” videos on the site, but visitors sharing their experiences as well.
Davis, his team and the members of the board of directors of Discover Gila County are also working on content.
“The site visitors really love the history stuff, so we are expanding that aspect,” he said.
The new real estate channel is updated automatically when Realtors have new listings come up or a property has sold, Davis explained.
Another upgrade to the site has been improving its speed, he said.
As for the future, board member Jacque Sanders said she thinks the success of the site could stimulate the opening of more tourist-centric businesses, pointing out as an example a business in Globe that rents electric bicycles (the Rusty Pine Cone in Pine has expanded its business to also rent electric bikes). She also said imitation is the greatest form of flattery and there are a lot of “Discover ...” sites popping up for places all over Arizona.
James Bruzzi, vice president of the DGC board, said he sees the evidence of the site’s success. He owns and operates Bruzzi Vineyards in Young, and has seen the traffic on the road in the area go from almost zero to quite a bit on weekends.
Supervisor Woody Cline, who represents the Young area, agreed, “When you have to stop to turn onto the road you know things are different.” Cline added the site and marketing efforts have exceeded all the board’s expectations.
“It captivates a viewer as soon as they see it,” said Mac Feezor, DGC Inc. president.
