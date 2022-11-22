raw turkey

Experts expect a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 to cost $71.88 this year - the highest it has ever been in the 30 years the annual cost has been estimated. A 16-pound turkey will cost an average of $32.

PHOENIX — A war half way around the world is going to take a huge bite out of the wallets of Arizonans this Thanksgiving.

New figures from the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation put the cost of a typical dinner for 10 at $71.88. That’s up near 45% from 2021 and higher than it has ever been since the organization began doing the annual surveys nearly three decades ago.

