John Wiechmann started his Tub Guy Porcelain & Fiberglass Repair business in Payson 22 years ago this month because he saw an opportunity to earn a living offering customers an affordable alternative to replacing bathtubs and showers.
He saves customers money by repairing, refinishing and adapting bathtubs and showers.
“I can refinish a bathtub for a fraction of the cost of replacement, and warranty it for five years,” Wiechmann said. “I repair weak, spongy, leaking floors in fiberglass tub showers, marble showers and spa tubs. There is not much I can’t fix on a bathtub as long as there is still value in the undamaged portion of the tub.
“I also repair chips in tubs in new homes because tubs get chipped during construction. I’ve repaired appliance chips, fiberglass RV damage, jet skis, etc.”
Want to change the color of your tub? Give Wiechmann a call.
“I can refinish almost any bathtub in any color,” he said. “After 22 years, I still run across avocado green tubs and showers as well as harvest gold, and baby blue from the 1960s and ’70s. And countertops can be rejuvenated with modern colors.”
He started repairing and refinishing bathtubs in 1991, working for Todd’s Porcelain and Fiberglass Repair in Mesa.
“Great people, terrific company,” Wiechmann said. “I modeled my company after Todd’s. They still send referrals to me.”
He said he won’t begin work unless it’s in the best interest of the customer.
“With technology and commerce the way it is nowadays, sometimes, I can’t really save people money over replacement, but it’s worth it to call and run it past me,” he said. “I won’t do it for you unless I know it’s your best option.”
He doesn’t just repair and refinish tubs. He also provides customized adaptations. “I cut down bathtubs for easy access for handicapped or elderly people,” he said.
Wiechmann is an unlicensed contractor and says “ask me why.” He also advised potential customers to “ask about me around town.”
For more information, call 928-472-6130.
He also plays guitar and sings in the local band Sol DeVille. They were scheduled to close out the Payson Summer Concert Series at Green Valley Park last Saturday but didn’t play after the recent death of lead guitarist David Rowell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!