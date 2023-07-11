Three teams of Rim Country Middle School students traveled to Tucson for the underwater robotics Arizona Regional competition May 6. This year marked RCMS's first participation in the underwater robotics competition, and the students' achievements have left them eagerly looking forward to future opportunities.
Students participating in the underwater robotics program used PVC pipe as their framework.
MHA photo
Youngsters came in on Friday mornings to work on their underwater robotics projects
MHA photo
Soldering skills were used by youngsters with their underwater robotics projects.
MHA photo
4-H STEM YOUniversity has joined forces with Arizona Project Wet (APW) in an exciting partnership that brings underwater robotics STEM projects to students through the Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) platform. This innovative ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) program engages both educators and students in the engineering design process, focusing on real-world challenges and providing a unique learning experience. Students participating in the program have the opportunity to explore circuitry, soldering techniques, and the construction of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), while also forging new friendships and competing against teams from across the state.
The Arizona Regional competition held on May 6, 2023, saw three teams of middle school students from Rim Country Middle School (RCMS) showcase their talents. These dedicated students built their underwater ROVs from the ground up, using PVC pipes as the main framework and employing their soldering skills to piece together the electronic control components. The commitment and hard work of these students were evident as they gathered every Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at RCMS to collaborate on their ROV projects. In addition to building their ROVs, the teams were required to strategize about their overall design, taking into consideration the competition goals and safety requirements.
