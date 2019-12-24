Steve Leonard spent 15 years as an engineer at ILC in Payson before that international logistics support business on Airport Road closed its doors in June.
Now, the Payson resident is opening his own oil change business.
He plans to open Victory Lane Quick Oil Change at 160 E. State Route 260 in the former location of Jiffy Lube on Jan. 27. Leonard worked at the Jiffy Lube years ago.
The business will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
He is a franchisee. He said Victory Lane Quick Oil Change operates 32 stores in Michigan, Kentucky, Texas, North Carolina and Virginia, in addition to the corporate stores in Metro Detroit.
This will be the first franchise in Arizona.
“Our motto is: Everybody’s a winner at Victory Lane,” Leonard said.
He plans to hire five employees for the business, which will feature two open bays with the capacity to expand to service four cars at once.
He’s been working on opening the business since leaving International Logistics Support Corporation when that business closed its doors in June.
Leonard had planned to develop land just west of Walgreens for the business, but his contractor doubled his rate before work started and the bank backed out of the deal.
Another business had plans to lease the old Jiffy Lube location, but that fell through and Leonard said the terms of the lease were right for him to locate there.
“They gave me a good lease,” he said.
They are planning a grand opening on March 7 featuring NASCAR driver Garrett Smithley.
Anyone interested in working at Victory Lane Quick Oil Change can visit their website at www.VictoryLane.net.
