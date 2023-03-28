rch therapist

On staff at Rim Country Health and Rehabilitation are Rich Staudt, Licensed Occupational Therapist and Myofascial Release Therapist and Payton Turner, Occupational Therapy Assistant and Certified Lymphedema Therapist.

 Contributed photo

As residents in a rural community, we often think about, and talk about, what we’d do if we needed surgery. Luckily, the choice is yours based on physician availability in Payson or transportation to the Phoenix area.

Fast forward ... you have surgery and then learn you will need rehabilitation therapy. Luckily, the question at discharge time is, “where do you want to go?”

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.