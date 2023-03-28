On staff at Rim Country Health and Rehabilitation are Rich Staudt, Licensed Occupational Therapist and Myofascial Release Therapist and Payton Turner, Occupational Therapy Assistant and Certified Lymphedema Therapist.
As residents in a rural community, we often think about, and talk about, what we’d do if we needed surgery. Luckily, the choice is yours based on physician availability in Payson or transportation to the Phoenix area.
Fast forward ... you have surgery and then learn you will need rehabilitation therapy. Luckily, the question at discharge time is, “where do you want to go?”
When you’re deciding about having surgery, whether it’s in the Valley or locally, know you can choose where you do your rehabilitation therapy. You make the choice.
Most times patients are just tired of being in the hospital, but aren’t yet able to go home to fully recover.
Rim Country Health has a short-term stay unit specifically for patients who need rehab therapy, but also need a little more attention. In a setting that’s more like home, with a dining room just a short walk away, many select this type of environment and enjoy a very positive experience. Plus, family and friends can visit more easily.
We define success by having a Team with a combination of advanced training, clinical experience and access to information on the newest treatments and techniques. This ensures that patients achieve the greatest outcomes.
RCH’s Rehabilitation Therapy Team provides excellent care with lasting results to residents – long- or short-term, and that same level of care is available throughout the geographical area, including Payson and Rim Country on an outpatient basis.
Let’s talk options
Our advice – You always want someone who takes the time to review your options. Here’s why recovering and having rehab therapy at a skilled nursing facility is a popular and effective choice:
• Proven therapy programs
• Proven outcomes
• Medicare eligibility
• A skilled nursing team and
• A skilled therapy team
Rehab Therapy is available seven (7) days a week with these types of therapy: Physical, Occupational, Speech, Myofascial Release, Lymphedema and Cardiac Rehab Phase III.
Your specific rehab program is designed upon arrival with a therapist(s). After all, the plan is about you and for you.
How do you qualify for a skilled nursing facility with a rehabilitation therapy department?
Skilled nursing facilities are currently the only treatment setting where qualified patients can receive therapy six (6) days per week for up to 100 days. Therapy after an injury or illness often decreases recovery time and any chance for a “bounce back” or return trip to the hospital.
To qualify you must have Medicare A benefits; a qualified hospital stay (minimum three midnights, depending on insurance); admission to a skilled nursing facility within 30 days of hospital discharge (with a diagnosis that requires skilled nursing services and/or rehab services); and a physician’s order for skilled services.
Many times, if a patient does meet the Medicare Part A criteria, it may be possible the Medicare Part B, or other insurances may cover rehabilitation services if RCH accepts the insurance/skilled nursing facility benefit.
Join the “My Choice” movement and make your appointment at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation.
Did you know we provide free shuttle service to RCH long-term residents, short-term stays and outpatients?
Those we serve get a free lift to wherever their physician appointment is.
For more information on insurance verification, for inpatient or outpatient, and having rehabilitation therapy services at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation, call 928-474-1120.
