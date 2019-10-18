Last week’s massive blackout in California spurred by wildfire fears of the bankrupted Pacific Gas and Electric sounds a warning for Arizona.
There, the main power company blacked out 750,000 homes at a potentially multi-billion-dollar hit to the economy, for fear high winds would knock down power lines and start a fire.
Here, forest thinning advocates are still struggling to convince the Arizona Corporation Commission that a biomass-burning rule would help protect billions in electrical infrastructure — and reduce soaring liability.
This isn’t some vague hypothetical.
In California, a wildfire apparently sparked by a downed power line consumed the city of Paradise, killing more than 80 people.
In recent years, electrical lines have caused at least 21 fires that have killed more than 100 people and burned tens of thousands of homes.
The largest power company in California filed for bankruptcy protection in the wake of those fires, estimating its potential liability at $30 billion.
So when strong, dry winds picked up last week, PG&E shut off power to a vast swath of Northern California for days.
All that makes the efforts of forest restoration advocates like the Eastern Arizona Counties Organization even more urgent.
The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) recently dashed the hopes of forest thinning advocates by refusing require utilities to generate electricity from burning the biomass left from thinning projects.
“If APS infrastructure was to start a wildfire during a high wind event and that fire caused a lot of damage like the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., APS would be liable,” said Bruce Wedenhamer, who works for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension and organized a forest health conference in Payson recently. “I don’t think the Corporation Commission took this into consideration when they ruled against APS being required to obtain a percentage of their power from biomass, which would require ratepayers to pay a bit extra.”
On a split vote, the ACC dropped the idea of a mandate, reasoning it would impose a burden on ratepayers. The commissioners said the state and federal government should pay the cost of supporting thinning projects, not APS ratepayers. One study suggested it would boost the average electric bill by a couple of dollars monthly.
Arizona Public Service had proposed spending about $100 million to convert one unit of the coal-burning Cholla Power Plant into a perhaps 60 megawatt biomass burning power plant. The converted plant could burn enough wood slash, scraps and small trees to make annual thinning efforts in 50,000 acres economically viable. The biomass has no value for loggers or wood products, but makes up about half of the material removed in a thinning project.
The electricity from biomass would cost about 50 percent more than generating the same energy from solar cells or a natural gas power plant. That means both APS and the Salt River Project could also in 2024 end their current contracts with the 28-megawatt NovoPower biomass burning plant in Snowflake, the only biomass plant in the state. Thinning projects supported by the existing plant are widely credited with saving Alpine and even Springerville from the Wallow Fire.
The ACC approval of a biomass rule therefore holds the key to reviving the stalled effort to thin millions of acres. APS can’t recover the cost of the conversion and the higher cost of electricity without an ACC mandate.
Forest restoration advocates have continued to lobby the ACC to take another vote on the biomass mandates and to take into account the huge benefits to ratepayers of thinning millions of acres of overgrown forests in northern Arizona. Studies show the new era of fires not only threatens to destroy whole towns in the high country, it also threatens the watersheds and reservoirs on which the Valley depends.
The California blackouts also demonstrate that the vast infrastructure of power lines and even the survival of electric utilities depends on limiting high intensity crown fires.
The California catastrophe perfectly illustrates the potential impact of fires on the economy and on the electrical infrastructure.
PG&E serves 16 million customers spread out over 70,000 square miles. By contrast, SRP and APS each serve about 1 million customers.
The blackouts last week in California affected 750,000 homes and 1,370 schools with 483,000 students — about one-third of those schools shut down.
The outage also affected 248 hospitals, 304 police and fire agencies and 30,000 customers with potentially serious medical issues, according to PG&E.
The first two days of the shutoff cost the state economy somewhere between $65 million and $2.5 billion, according to Stanford economics professor Michael Wara.
