A Payson single parent with toddlers fell behind on electricity payments after an expensive and unexpected family emergency. Gila County’s Community Action Program staff were able to help: $2,280 got the family caught-up on past-due utility bills, plus a helpful credit to pay the next bill, too. A disabled woman in Star Valley had a similar dilemma: unexpected medical bills left her unable to pay for gas and electric — Gila County CAP was able to resolve that $1,480 debt. A Pine/Strawberry Vietnam veteran on Social Security had an unexpected car repair — CAP staff were honored to help arrange $480 to pay his electric bill. Since July 2020, CAP has distributed over $158,000 in utility relief for Gila County residents and, more importantly, staff prevented electricity and gas shutoffs.
Electric, gas or propane – CAP can help pay utility bills, and still has money available for local residents who meet low-income guidelines, or are experiencing unemployment or another qualifying hardship.
Eligibility Guidelines
If you have any question about your eligibility, call helpful local CAP office staff Elsa or Dorine in Payson at 928-474-7192. With utility assistance, for example, living alone and earning less than $2,061 gross per month is the qualifier – or sharing your home with one more and earning less than $2,695 (and $3,329 if three household members).
Gila County assistance begins with a two-page application, which you can fill out online and email, download, or print ahead of time from the website tinyurl.com/CAPcanHELP which links to gilacountyaz.gov. To obtain the application from the County’s main page, choose ‘Offices & Departments’, then click ‘Community Services’ and then ‘Community Action Program’.
Or if you’d like to request a copy of this form by mail or email, reach staff by email to Elsa or Dorine at gilacap@gilacountyaz.gov. Save time – speed-up your application, and complete the two-page prescreening form – which must be filled-out, printed, and delivered by fax, postal mail, or in person at 514 S. Beeline Hwy. If you don’t have internet access or a computer, call Community Action staff.
For those without internet access, during weekday business hours, you’re welcome to call Community Action staff in Payson at 928-474-7192 to ask Elsa or Dorine about your eligibility for programs such as Low Income Home Energy Assistance, which can assist with your
• Cooling or heating bills – gas or electric
• Utility deposit payments
• Emergency utility assistance – to avoid disconnection
• Utility assistance paid to your landlord, if the utility bill is part of your rent
• Crisis-related loss of income
• Unanticipated expenses
• Health and safety reasons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!