Reducing tree densities. followed by managed fire can save northern Arizona’s forests.
Unfortunately, the forest is getting worse a lot faster than we’re doing anything to make it better.
Those conclusions sprout from studies of the declining health of some 6 million acres of forests in northern Arizona.
Some studies underscore the value of forest restoration. Others have underscored the need for new policies by documenting stunted tree growth, increased tree mortality and the buildup of dangerous fuel loads as centuries-old trees topple into jackstraw piles.
The most hopeful study emerged from Northern Arizona University, where scientists have been tinkering with a studying the G.A. Pearson Natural Area for decades.
Forest restoration worksThe study measured over the course of 20 years the impact an effort to create the low-density, old-growth forest that existed in the late 1800s. Since then, tree densities have increased from about 100 per acre to more than 1,000 per acre — thanks to a century of grazing, fire suppression and logging.
The researchers carefully monitored tree growth in three plots.
In one section, they thinned the trees — leaving about 100 per acre, including most of the remaining big trees.
In another, they thinned the trees — and then set low intensity ground fires to remove the brush, grass and freshly sprouted saplings every four years.
They left the third plot alone as a control sample.
The whole monitoring project took place in the midst of the current, 20-year drought, which now ranks as the worst dry spell in 1,000 years.
The results?
The remaining old trees had roughly the same survival rate in all three plots. However, both the young and old trees in the thinned areas had a significant increase in growth — especially with the addition of periodic, low-intensity fire.
“Tree response after the first two decades following treatment suggest that forest restoration treatments have led to substantial, sustained improvement in the growth of old and young ponderosa pines without affecting old tree survival — thereby improving resilience to warming climate,” the researchers concluded.
But other studies suggest we’ll have to dramatically increase the pace of restoration to head off disaster.
Heat, drought, stunt tree growthFor instance, a University of Arizona team has documented a 56% to 91% decrease in tree growth across millions of acres of ponderosa pine forest.
The study suggests the drought, rising temperatures and tree densities have stunted Arizona’s forests — which means they’re removing less carbon from the atmosphere and becoming more vulnerable to bark beetles, wildfires and tree mortality.
The researchers combined tree-ring data recording year-to-year growth over a wide area with the once-a-decade census of trees in sixth-of-an-acre plots scattered throughout the forest.
Scientists have long known that the annual growth of mature trees depends on both rainfall and temperature — as reflected in the width of the annual growth ring. But this study found a decline across the entire forest.
The researchers concluded the rise in average temperature probably accounts for the dramatic slow-down in the growth of the largest trees. The trees have a complex system that pumps water from the roots to the pine needles at the tip of the highest branch. High temperatures can damage that system. So trees that have grown at a steady and stately pace for hundreds of years are grinding to a halt.
Dead trees on forest floorThe number of dead trees on the forest floor increased significantly between 2004 and 2009, according to a census of fallen trees in both ponderosa pine and mixed conifer forests by scientists from the U.S. Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Research Station in Flagstaff, published in the Open Journal of Forestry.
The scientists counted the dead logs on the forest floor in 60 ponderosa pine sites and 53 mixed conifer sites. They found a rapid increase in downed logs in just five years, especially in the mixed conifer plots — which are more vulnerable to drought and high temperatures. Natural causes killed most of the trees rather than logging or wildfire.
“This large pulse of new logs has implications for fire behavior, not only in terms of fuel loads, but also with respect to fuel types,” said the researchers.
The researchers noted that lots of dead trees were still standing, suggesting the pile of dead logs on the forest floor will grow as they topple.
“Climate change has been implicated in recent large-scale tree mortality events throughout the world and studies in the southwestern U.S. have documented increases in (tree death) levels due to climate-related disturbances such as bark beetle outbreaks and wildfire. This study extends those findings by documenting rapid climate-driven increases in log populations across the general landscape, including areas not subject to bark beetle outbreaks and wildfire. These findings suggest that managers should plan for increased fuel loads where climate models predict increasing warmth and aridity,” the researchers concluded.
