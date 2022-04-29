Wildfires driven by dry winds continued to burn across Arizona this week.
More than 1,000 firefighters are fighting the Tunnel, Crooks and Locklin fires, with growing political backlash, evacuations and concerns about the fierce, early start of the fire season.
The high-risk fire weather continued all week in Arizona, with the National Weather Service also predicting critical fire conditions in Arizona for most of May and June.
The federal government is scrambling to find enough firefighters, air tankers and other resources to respond to a fire season that normally doesn’t get this bad until mid to late May. However, a light snowpack and a warm, dry, windy spring has supercharged the fire season this year.
The fire season underscores the danger facing forested communities like Payson, Pine, Star Valley, Show Low, Pinetop, Springerville, Alpine and others. Payson has adopted a Firewise brush management code and is considering a fire-hardened building code. Most of the other cities and counties in the region have neither.
Moreover, prescribed burns remain one of the critical tools in reducing forest densities and creating buffer zones around communities. But the Hermits Peak Fire demonstrates what happens when those burns get out of control. That also means forested communities must respond with brush-clearing codes, fire-hardened building codes and careful attention to evacuation routes.
Federal infrastructure money has finally provided a rush of funding for forest thinning and fire prevention projects — but it will take years to clear adequate buffer zones around those forested communities.
The Tunnel Fire has consumed 30 homes and outbuildings on 24 other properties and has burned into Sunset Crater. Community meetings have revealed complaints by residents centered on late and chaotic evacuation notices.
The difficulties in getting residents to evacuate quickly as well as the lack of preparation prior to the fire has only underscored the discussions emergency responders have had this year in Gila, Apache and Navajo counties about how to conduct evacuations and ensure people prepare their properties and make advanced arrangements for a speedy evacuation. The problematic evacuation of Pine and Strawberry last year ahead of the Backbone Fire offered an object lesson. People were stuck in a four-hour traffic jam on Highway 260 as they left town. Moreover, some people harassed ADOT workers at the roadblocks or made their way back into town, where they interfered with the efforts of the firefighters.
So here’s an update as of Thursday on the status of the fires in Arizona:
Tunnel Fire
• 14 mi. northeast of Flagstaff
• 19,300 acres
• 43% contained
• 363 firefighters
Crooks Fire
• 9,000 acres
• 23% contained
• 786 firefighters
The fire started on April 18 and continues to burn in continuous thick, dry, dead and down fuels in very rugged terrain. Erratic winds and fire behavior have made conditions hazardous for firefighters and limited options when it comes to tackling the fire directly. The Forest Service has closed a portion of the Prescott National Forest. To view the Crooks Fire area closure order and map visit: Prescott National Forest — Alerts & Notices (usda.gov). To check on evacuation status for various communities, go to https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/.
Locklin Fire
• 112 acres
• 126 firefighters
• 30% contained
The fire started on Monday near Bisbee and briefly forced the evacuation of the historic downtown. Firefighters responded quickly and so far have held the blaze to about 100 acres. The evacuation orders have been lifted. The Red Flag warnings with 30-mile-an-hour winds kept firefighters stressed, but as of Wednesday they appeared to have the upper hand.
