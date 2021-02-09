Arizona wildfires in 2020 burned nearly 1 million acres, more than double the 2019 total and five times the 2018 tally, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry.
Unfortunately, 2021 could well be worse, given the dry winter and forecasts for a hot, dry spring, according to state officials.
The first big storm of the winter the last week in January delivered a vital dose of moisture, with two or three feet of snow across the high country. But the warming this week rapidly melted the snowfall in the lower elevations. Snowmelt early in the week had not yet hit the Salt River, leaving it at about 47% of normal early in the week. However, runoff at the lower elevations had already boosted Tonto Creek to 125% of normal and the Verde River to 90% of normal.
The change in pattern could bring more rain and snow to much of the state in the next several weeks, but state officials are bracing for a fire season in 2021 even more severe than in 2020.
“This (2020) was a historic fire season across the board, throughout the West, from California and Arizona to Oregon, and we are not just talking in terms of data,” said John Truett, fire management officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “The extreme drought conditions, excess ground fuel, and inadequate moisture created fast moving, large-scale fires. Under certain conditions, a majority of these fires produced extreme fire behavior that pushed right through retardant lines and created very dangerous situations.
“(The) recent moisture only helps our drought situation for the short term and residents cannot let their guards down. We need people to be proactive and protect their properties and be fire safe when outdoors,” concluded Truett.
The state suffered 2,520 wildfires in 2020, which burned 978,519 acres. Some 82% of those fires were human-caused. The 2020 wildfire season fell just shy of the 2011 record, when the Wallow Fire consumed 469,000 acres in the White Mountains — pushing the total burned for the season to 1,016,428. Even so, 2011 produced far fewer fires than 2020 — a total of 1,988.
Most of the big fires in 2020 were in the lower elevation areas of the state, where the hot, dry spring and the near-failure of the monsoon added months to the fire season.
One of the worst fires was the 191,000-acre Bush Fire, which forced evacuations in Tonto Basin and Sunflower and burned along Highway 87 between Phoenix and Payson.
The Polles Fire in July briefly threatened Pine and claimed the life of a helicopter pilot who crashed during the firefighting efforts.
The state forestry department warned residents to brace for another dangerous fire season, with a dry winter and a predicted early, dry spring likely producing more extreme fire behavior.
The expansion of the fire season in 2020 into November proved especially worrisome, as the U.S. hit its limit on firefighting resources. Normally, winter runoff postpones Arizona’s fire season into May or June and the arrival of the monsoon dampens the fire danger in July. But increasingly, Arizona has seen its fire season starting in April and extend through August — or even later. This means Arizona may need national fire resources at the same time as California and other western states.
State forestry officials urged residents to prepare for the fire season by clearing brush and overgrowth around their homes.
“It is imperative residents create defensible space around their properties and do their part to prevent wildfires,” the department warned in a release. “Always pay attention to surroundings when working outdoors, use a spark arrester and never burn on windy days. Put out campfires completely, secure tow chains and abide by fire restrictions.”
Studies show that forested communities in northern Arizona — including Payson and Pine are among the most fire-menaced communities in the nation. Most have risk-ratings higher than Paradise, Calif. did before a wildfire consumed the whole town and killed more than 80 residents before they could flee.
Nonetheless, none of those Arizona communities have comprehensive fire-adapted building codes, including a requirement that builders use fire-hardened materials and designs. None have comprehensive requirements that residents Firewise the brush and undergrowth around their homes.
Despite the high number of fires and acres burned, Arizona actually suffered far less damage and death from wildfires than many other western states.
Throughout the U.S. in 2020, 13 million acres burned, consuming some 15,000 homes and businesses. Suppression costs totaled more than $3 billion in the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
But Arizona got off lightly compared to many other western states. In Northern California, 4 million acres burned, with another 1.2 million acres charred in Southern California. More than 1 million acres burned in the Rocky Mountains and close to 1 million acres in the Great Basin states. Far more homes burned in those areas than in Arizona in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!